Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Afarak Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP SE

(AFAGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:54:43 2023-06-21 am EDT
0.5120 EUR   -7.25%
09:42aAfarak appoints Roman Lurf as CEO and Kylie Gauci as CFO from July 1
AN
08:24aChanges in the senior management of afarak group se
GL
08:16aResolutions of afarak group se's annual general meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afarak appoints Roman Lurf as CEO and Kylie Gauci as CFO from July 1

06/21/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Afarak Group SE on Wednesday announced a new chief executive officer and a new chief financial officer starting on July 1.

Afarak is a Helsinki-based speciality alloys supplier with mines and plants in South Africa, Turkey and Germany.

The company said Roman Lurf will be the new CEO, replacing Guy Konsbruck. He is a mining engineer, former CEO of Albanian chrome producer AlbChrome, and former business development manager at Rio Tinto PLC. Outgoing Afarak CEO Konsbruck will continue to serve the company as chief operating officer "as of July 1", Afarak said.

Meanwhile, Finance Manager Kylie Gauci has been promoted to the role of chief financial officer.

Afarak shares were untraded in London on Wednesday afternoon, last quoted at 20.0 pence each.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFARAK GROUP SE -7.43% 0.512 Delayed Quote.56.37%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.63% 452.32 Real-time Quote.-0.01%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.64% 1979.89 Real-time Quote.4.37%
GOLD -0.59% 1927.13 Delayed Quote.7.07%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.14% 5098.22 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.09% 149.41 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.61% 1127.5 Real-time Quote.7.94%
SILVER -2.33% 22.603 Delayed Quote.0.20%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 23.55549 Delayed Quote.26.28%
All news about AFARAK GROUP SE
09:42aAfarak appoints Roman Lurf as CEO and Kylie Gauci as CFO from July 1
AN
08:24aChanges in the senior management of afarak group se
GL
08:16aResolutions of afarak group se's annual general meeting
GL
06/12Afarak group se - managers' transactions
GL
05/31Afarak Group Se : Publication of circular
GL
05/31Afarak : AGM Document
PU
05/31Afarak : AGM Document
PU
05/31Afarak : AGM Document
PU
05/31Afarak : AGM Document
PU
05/31Notice to the annual general meeting
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 199 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 47,7 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AFARAK GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kylie Gauci Group Finance Manager
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Lillja Head-Marketing & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFARAK GROUP SE56.37%157
NUCOR CORPORATION13.44%37 563
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.39.60%22 759
ARCELORMITTAL1.36%21 619
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION25.94%18 802
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.3.36%17 069
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer