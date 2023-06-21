Afarak appoints Roman Lurf as CEO and Kylie Gauci as CFO from July 1

(Alliance News) - Afarak Group SE on Wednesday announced a new chief executive officer and a new chief financial officer starting on July 1.

Afarak is a Helsinki-based speciality alloys supplier with mines and plants in South Africa, Turkey and Germany.

The company said Roman Lurf will be the new CEO, replacing Guy Konsbruck. He is a mining engineer, former CEO of Albanian chrome producer AlbChrome, and former business development manager at Rio Tinto PLC. Outgoing Afarak CEO Konsbruck will continue to serve the company as chief operating officer "as of July 1", Afarak said.

Meanwhile, Finance Manager Kylie Gauci has been promoted to the role of chief financial officer.

Afarak shares were untraded in London on Wednesday afternoon, last quoted at 20.0 pence each.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.