  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. AFC Ajax NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJAX   NL0000018034

AFC AJAX NV

(AJAX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:21 2022-09-01 am EDT
13.45 EUR   -0.74%
12:41pAFC AJAX : N.V., - Ajax contracteert Florian Grillitsch
PU
08/19AFC AJAX : N.V., - Ajax contracteert Ahmetcan Kaplan
PU
06/21Kindred Inks Commercial Partnership with Dutch Football Club AFC Ajax
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Ajax : N.V., - Ajax contracteert Florian Grillitsch

09/01/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
Back AFC Ajax N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date01 sep 2022 - 16:57
  • Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
  • TitleAjax contracteert Florian Grillitsch
Previous result

Date last update: 01 September 2022

Disclaimer

AFC Ajax NV published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 16:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2022 14,0 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2022 63,0 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 248 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart AFC AJAX NV
Duration : Period :
AFC Ajax NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC AJAX NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,55 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin van der Sar Managing Director
Susan Lenderink Financial Director
Leen Meijaard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ernst Ligthart Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mensing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC AJAX NV-7.51%250
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-45.44%1 149
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.4.75%920
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-9.95%434
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE46.50%166
ALLOT LTD.-61.78%166