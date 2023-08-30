AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date30 aug 2023 - 08:34
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleAjax contracteert Georges Mikautadze
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202308300000000004_230830 Georges Mikautadze.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 30 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AFC Ajax NV published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 09:03:09 UTC.