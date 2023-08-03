AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date02 aug 2023 - 17:25
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleAjax draagt nieuwe algemeen directeur en directievoorzitter voor
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202308020000000017_230802 Alex Kroes.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 03 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AFC Ajax NV published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 07:06:10 UTC.