AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date11 jul 2023 - 17:56
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleAjax en Excelsior Rotterdam bereiken akkoord over Kik Pierie
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202307110000000008_230711 Kik Pierie.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 11 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AFC Ajax NV published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 17:37:05 UTC.