|
AFC Ajax : N.V., - Ajax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen
AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date21 feb 2023 - 18:51
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleAjax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen
Date last update: 22 February 2023
Disclaimer
AFC Ajax NV published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:36:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about AFC AJAX NV
|
|08:37a
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen
|
PU
|02/02
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - John Heitinga maakt seizoen af als hoofdtrainer Ajax
|
PU
|01/31
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Contractverlenging en verhuur Jay Gorter
|
PU
|01/25
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Voordracht Pier Eringa als commissaris en voorzitter RvC Ajax
|
PU
|01/18
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
|
PU
|01/17
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en FK Bodø/Glimt bereiken akkoord over Jeppe Kjær Jensen
|
PU
|01/05
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Lisandro Magallán ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
|
PU
|2022
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Daley Blind ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
|
PU
|2022
|Afc Ajax : N.V., - Mohamed Ihattaren terug naar Juventus FC
|
PU
|2022
|Afc Ajax : N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
|
PU
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
192 M
205 M
169 M
|Net income 2023
|
8,00 M
8,54 M
7,04 M
|Net cash 2023
|
95,0 M
101 M
83,6 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,9x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
218 M
233 M
192 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,64x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|448
|Free-Float
|27,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AFC AJAX NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|11,90 €
|Average target price
|17,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|42,9%