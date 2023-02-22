Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. AFC Ajax NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJAX   NL0000018034

AFC AJAX NV

(AJAX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:00:05 22/02/2023 GMT
11.90 EUR    0.00%
08:37aAfc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen
PU
02/02Afc Ajax : N.V., - John Heitinga maakt seizoen af als hoofdtrainer Ajax
PU
01/31Afc Ajax : N.V., - Contractverlenging en verhuur Jay Gorter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Ajax : N.V., - Ajax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen

02/22/2023 | 08:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date21 feb 2023 - 18:51
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleAjax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen

Date last update: 22 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AFC Ajax NV published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFC AJAX NV
08:37aAfc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax verlengt contract Olivier Aertssen
PU
02/02Afc Ajax : N.V., - John Heitinga maakt seizoen af als hoofdtrainer Ajax
PU
01/31Afc Ajax : N.V., - Contractverlenging en verhuur Jay Gorter
PU
01/25Afc Ajax : N.V., - Voordracht Pier Eringa als commissaris en voorzitter RvC Ajax
PU
01/18Afc Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
PU
01/17Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en FK Bodø/Glimt bereiken akkoord over Jeppe Kjær Jensen
PU
01/05Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Lisandro Magallán ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Daley Blind ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Mohamed Ihattaren terug naar Juventus FC
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 192 M 205 M 169 M
Net income 2023 8,00 M 8,54 M 7,04 M
Net cash 2023 95,0 M 101 M 83,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 218 M 233 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart AFC AJAX NV
Duration : Period :
AFC Ajax NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC AJAX NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin van der Sar Managing Director
Susan Lenderink Director-Financial
Leen Meijaard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ernst Ligthart Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mensing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC AJAX NV9.17%233
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.3.55%1 267
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-4.24%818
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH18.14%516
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%271
ALLOT LTD.2.91%131