Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. AFC Ajax NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJAX   NL0000018034

AFC AJAX NV

(AJAX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:19:01 2023-01-18 am EST
10.85 EUR   -0.91%
04:30aAfc Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
PU
01/17Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en FK Bodø/Glimt bereiken akkoord over Jeppe Kjær Jensen
PU
01/05Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Lisandro Magallán ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC

01/18/2023 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 jan 2023 - 21:43
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleLucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC

Date last update: 18 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AFC Ajax NV published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFC AJAX NV
04:30aAfc Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
PU
01/17Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en FK Bodø/Glimt bereiken akkoord over Jeppe Kjær Jensen
PU
01/05Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Lisandro Magallán ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax en Daley Blind ontbinden arbeidsovereenkomst
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Mohamed Ihattaren terug naar Juventus FC
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022AFC Ajax NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax contracteert Florian Grillitsch
PU
2022Afc Ajax : N.V., - Ajax contracteert Ahmetcan Kaplan
PU
2022Kindred Inks Commercial Partnership with Dutch Football Club AFC Ajax
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 192 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2023 8,00 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net cash 2023 95,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 201 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart AFC AJAX NV
Duration : Period :
AFC Ajax NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC AJAX NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,95 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin van der Sar Managing Director
Susan Lenderink Financial Director
Leen Meijaard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ernst Ligthart Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mensing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC AJAX NV0.46%217
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-5.38%1 170
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.8.98%941
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.75%489
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%274
ALLOT LTD.1.16%130