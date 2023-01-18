|
AFC Ajax : N.V., - Lucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
Registration date17 jan 2023 - 21:43
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleLucas Ocampos terug naar Sevilla FC
Date last update: 18 January 2023
|Sales 2023
|
192 M
207 M
207 M
|Net income 2023
|
8,00 M
8,64 M
8,64 M
|Net cash 2023
|
95,0 M
103 M
103 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|23,8x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
|
201 M
217 M
217 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,55x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,47x
|Nbr of Employees
|448
|Free-Float
|27,0%
Technical analysis trends AFC AJAX NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|10,95 €
|Average target price
|17,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|55,3%