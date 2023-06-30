AFC Ajax N.V.
AFC Ajax N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date30 jun 2023 - 15:53
Statutory nameAFC Ajax N.V.
TitleNaci Ünüvar? op huurbasis naar FC Twente
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202306300000000012_230630 Verhuur Naci Unuvar.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 30 June 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AFC Ajax NV published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 15:35:19 UTC.