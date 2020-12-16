Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AFC Energy plc    AFC   GB00B18S7B29

AFC ENERGY PLC

(AFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Energy : and ABB Partner to Power-Up the Future of Clean EV Charging

12/16/2020 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AFC Energy and ABB Partner to Power-Up the Future of Clean EV Charging
16 December 2020

UKhydrogen power specialist to work with world leader in electrification technologies to bring hydrogen powered EV charging to a global market

UNITED KINGDOM, 16th December; AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, today announces a strategic partnership with ABB, a world leader in electrification and digitalisation technologies, operating in over 100 countries, to develop the next generation of high power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

With the global EV charging market expected to exceed US$140bn by 2030, this collaboration will support the worldwide delivery of the charging infrastructure required to meet such a demand. It will also create a new solution that will provide secure, efficient, flexible and reliable local power supplies, with zero emissions. The joint system will be ready for deployment initially in the UK, Europe, United States and elsewhere, by the second half of 2021.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions, said: 'ABB has led the way in e-mobility solutions and is proud to have played a key role in driving EV adoption rates across the world. This partnership with AFC Energy allows us to continue to push the boundaries of e-mobility, specifically targeting off-grid applications and thus enabling a much wider reach of e-mobility based on clean energy.

'At ABB we believe that sustainable development means progress towards a healthier and more prosperous world today and for future generations. It is through innovative applications of technology such as this partnership with AFC Energy that we can enable a low-carbon society. AFC Energy is uniquely positioned with their cost- effective alkaline-based fuel cell technology, which makes it a perfect match.'

Both companies will jointly market the integrated product and will collaboratively develop a communications strategy for system branding and deployment.

The partnership will focus efforts on the joint deployment of integrated high power EV charging systems across key ABB markets, including private and logistics vehicle hubs, charge point operators, and urban transportation. The charging systems could also be used to power marine and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft as electrification continues to permeate the aviation and marine industries.

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said: 'Today marks an historic milestone in the commercialisation of our proprietary hydrogen fuel cell as we commence a long-term relationship with ABB. This strategic partnership is fully aligned with AFC Energy's go-to-market strategy, with ABB providing strong and credible access to key customer channels in Europe and overseas.

'It will bring to market a unique, zero emission solution powered by world leaders in electrification and alkaline fuel cell technologies, to enable deployment of future high power EV charging infrastructure. This is a key step on the journey to full decarbonisation of mobility and transport across the globe, as we continue to drive down costs and further increase manufacturing scale, underwritten by emerging global market opportunities.'

Muehlon concluded: 'Our partnership with AFC Energy offers potential beyond the traditional EV market. The DC fast charging system will have applications for commercial and logistics carriers, marine and urban transport. Sustainable solutions are also being developed for other growing segments like data centres and utilities to enable optimised carbon footprint.'

ABB entered the EV-charging market in 2010, and to date has sold more than 17,000 ABB DC fast chargers across 80 countries.

-ends-

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is commercialising a scalable alkaline fuel cell system, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now deployable in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and industrial gas plants as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs.

Disclaimer

AFC Energy plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AFC ENERGY PLC
04:07aAFC ENERGY : and ABB Partner to Power-Up the Future of Clean EV Charging
PU
03:59aUPDATE : ABB, AFC Energy to Develop High-Power Electric Vehicle Charging Product
MT
03:20aAFC ENERGY : ABB Partner to Launch High Power EV Charger in 2021
DJ
02:30aABB : AFC Energy to Develop High-Power Electric Vehicle Charging Product
MT
11/23AFC Energy Signs Lease To Create First Large Scale H-Power Assembly, Commissi..
MT
11/17AFC Energy Rises 8% on Manufacturing Contract with BK Gulf
MT
10/27AFC ENERGY : Extreme E 2021 Global Season Launch Highlights “Amazing&rdquo..
PU
09/01AFC ENERGY : Awarded Contract for Sale of H-PowerTM System to Jülich as part of ..
PU
03/13AFC ENERGY : Exercise of Options
PU
03/09AFC ENERGY : Appointment of National EV Sales Manager
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,21 M -5,66 M -5,66 M
Net cash 2020 30,7 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 124x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart AFC ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
AFC Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,95 GBX
Last Close Price 37,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Steven Bond Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Gibson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Simon Walters Finance Director
Joe B. Mangion Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFC ENERGY PLC129.36%341
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S88.43%40 510
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.83.24%23 506
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.00%22 256
TONGWEI CO.,LTD142.04%21 562
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.514.08%18 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ