AFC says Jim Gibson resigns as chief operating officer

AFC Energy PLC - Surrey, England-based provider of hydrogen power generation technologies - Says Jim Gibson intends to step down from his role as executive director from June 9, and as chief operating officer at the conclusion of his contractual notice period.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Bond says: "On behalf of the board, I wish to thank Jim for the support he has provided to the company and to me personally over the past several years. Jim's solid engineering and commercial experience has supported the business' growth from a research focussed company to one now embarking on widespread deployment, based on a sound and increasingly field proven technology platform. The company wishes Jim all the very best for the future."

Current stock price: 15.04 pence

12-month change: down 1.8%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.