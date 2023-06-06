Advanced search
    AFC   GB00B18S7B29

AFC ENERGY PLC

(AFC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:13:20 2023-06-06 am EDT
15.04 GBX   -1.81%
07:34aAFC says Jim Gibson resigns as chief operating officer
AN
06:44aAFC Energy COO to Exit
MT
02:00aAfc Energy plc Announces Board Changes
CI
AFC says Jim Gibson resigns as chief operating officer

06/06/2023 | 07:34am EDT
AFC Energy PLC - Surrey, England-based provider of hydrogen power generation technologies - Says Jim Gibson intends to step down from his role as executive director from June 9, and as chief operating officer at the conclusion of his contractual notice period.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Bond says: "On behalf of the board, I wish to thank Jim for the support he has provided to the company and to me personally over the past several years. Jim's solid engineering and commercial experience has supported the business' growth from a research focussed company to one now embarking on widespread deployment, based on a sound and increasingly field proven technology platform. The company wishes Jim all the very best for the future."

Current stock price: 15.04 pence

12-month change: down 1.8%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1,58 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net income 2023 -17,9 M -22,3 M -22,3 M
Net cash 2023 21,7 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 114 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2023 58,7x
EV / Sales 2024 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 79,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,32 GBX
Average target price 75,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 391%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Steven Bond Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Peter John Dixon-Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rendall Chief Engineer & Product Officer
David B. Harvey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC ENERGY PLC-17.19%142
PLUG POWER INC.-31.93%5 057
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.5.28%1 553
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-11.73%1 272
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-22.30%876
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-17.99%688
