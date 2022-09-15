Advanced search
    AFCG   US00109K1051

AFC GAMMA, INC.

(AFCG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
17.36 USD   -0.17%
08:02aAFC Gamma Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
08:01aAFC Gamma Announces Third Quarter Dividend
AQ
08/09AFC GAMMA : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Gamma Announces Third Quarter Dividend

09/15/2022 | 08:02am EDT
Declares $0.56 dividend per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on October 14, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on September 30, 2022. The September quarterly dividend represents a 30.2% year-over-year dividend increase.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC Gamma’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. 

AFC GAMMA, INC. INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@advancedflowercapital.com
www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA, INC. MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair
MATTIO Communications
mark@mattio.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78,2 M - -
Net income 2022 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 345 M 345 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Technical analysis trends AFC GAMMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 23,02 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard Mark Tannenbaum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett H. Kaufman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Castro-Blanco Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Tomer J. Tzur Independent Director
Alexander Charles Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC GAMMA, INC.-23.73%345
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.03%11 053
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.54%7 248
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.20%6 100
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.36%4 935
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-15.41%4 230