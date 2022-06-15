Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AFC Gamma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFCG   US00109K1051

AFC GAMMA, INC.

(AFCG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
15.73 USD   -1.13%
04:04pAFC Gamma Hikes Quarterly Dividend to $0.56 a Share From $0.55, Payable Jul5 15 to Shareholders as of June 30
MT
04:02pAFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
GL
04:01pAFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

06/15/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Declares $0.56 dividend per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on July 15, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2022. The June quarterly dividend represents the fourth consecutive increase of AFC Gamma’s quarterly dividend and a 47.4% year-over-year dividend increase.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance.  All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results.  Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC Gamma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 10, 2022, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. 

AFC GAMMA, INC. INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@advancedflowercapital.com
www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA, INC. MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair
MATTIO Communications
mark@mattio.com 

 


All news about AFC GAMMA, INC.
04:04pAFC Gamma Hikes Quarterly Dividend to $0.56 a Share From $0.55, Payable Jul5 15 to Shar..
MT
04:02pAFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
GL
04:01pAFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
AQ
05/20AFC GAMMA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16Compass Point Adjusts AFC Gamma's Price Target to $17.50 from $20, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/13INSIDER BUY : Afc Gamma
MT
05/13INSIDER BUY : Afc Gamma
MT
05/13INSIDER BUY : Afc Gamma
MT
05/11JMP Securities Lowers AFC Gamma's Price Target to $25 From $29, Maintains Market Outper..
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : AFC Gamma, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFC GAMMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,8 M - -
Net income 2022 46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 14,7%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart AFC GAMMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
AFC Gamma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFC GAMMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,91 $
Average target price 24,58 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard Mark Tannenbaum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett H. Kaufman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Castro-Blanco Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Tomer J. Tzur Independent Director
Alexander Charles Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFC GAMMA, INC.-30.10%314
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.02%9 241
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.88%6 273
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-28.52%5 626
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-11.27%4 580
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-15.13%4 243