AFENTRA PLC
(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 1757721)
Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Afentra plc (the "Company") will be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.comon 27 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of which resolutions 1 to 11 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12, 13 and 14 will be proposed as special resolutions.
The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions, or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services (under CREST Participation RA10)). In each case the proxy must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS
The expected timetable for the matters referred to in this Circular is as follows:
Notes:
- The above times and/or dates are indicative only and may change. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.
- All references to times in this document are to London times unless otherwise stated.
- All items listed as taking place after the Annual General Meeting are subject to the passing of the relevant Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.
This document is dated 4 June 2024.
DEFINITIONS
The following definitions apply throughout this Circular, including the Appendices to this Circular, unless the context requires otherwise:
Act
Companies Act 2006 (as amended)
AIM
AIM, the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange
Annual General Meeting
the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m., on 27 June
2024, Notice of which is set out at the end of this Circular, and any adjournment
thereof
Articles
the existing articles of association of the Company as at the date of this
document
Board
the Directors of the Company
Circular
this Circular to Shareholders
Company or Afentra
Afentra plc of High Holborn House, 52-54 High Holborn, London WC1V 6RL
CREST
the computerised system for the paperless settlement of sales and purchases of
securities and the holding of uncertificated securities operated by Euroclear
CREST Manual
the CREST manual referred to in agreements entered into by Euroclear
CREST Regulations
the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755) as amended
from time to time
Directors or Board
the Directors of the Company from time to time
Euroclear
Euroclear UK & International Limited
Latest Practicable Date
28 May 2024
Link Group
a trading name of Link Market Services Limited of Central Square, 29 Wellington
Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL
London Stock Exchange
London Stock Exchange plc
Notice
the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is set out at the end of this document
Ordinary Shares
ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Company
Pre-Emption Group
the Pre-Emption Group of the Financial Reporting Council
Register
the Company's register of members
Resolutions
the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting as set out in the
Notice, and each being a "Resolution"
Shareholders
holders of shares in the Company from time to time
Takeover Code
The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN
AFENTRA PLC
(Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 1757721)
Directors:
Registered office:
Jeffrey MacDonald (Independent Non-Executive Chairman)
High Holborn House
Paul McDade (Chief Executive Officer)
52-54 High Holborn
Ian Cloke (Chief Operating Officer)
London
Anastasia Deulina (Chief Financial Officer)
WC1V 6RL
Thierry Tanoh (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Gavin Wilson (Independent Non-Executive Director)
4 June 2024
Dear Shareholder
AFENTRA PLC (the "Company")
1 Annual General Meeting
Your attention is drawn to the Notice set out on page 7 of this document (including explanatory notes to the Resolutions) convening the Annual General Meeting to be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.comat 11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024. The Company intends to propose the Resolutions set out in the Notice at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
In order to facilitate attendance and participation at the AGM by Shareholders, the Company has decided to hold the AGM electronically. If circumstances change such that it is necessary to change the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting, we will communicate such change via our website and (where appropriate) through the release of an announcement to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services (under CREST Participation RA10)). The Company recommends that all Shareholders appoint the proxy as soon as possible, but in each case the proxy must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024. Members will have the right to ask questions at the Annual General Meeting.
If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chair of the meeting and for them to attend the AGM on your behalf, please submit your proxy appointment in the usual way before contacting Link Group on +44 (0) 371 277 1020 in order to appoint their IVC and PIN. It is suggested that you do this as soon as possible and at least 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting.
The appointment of a proxy will not preclude you from virtually attending the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so.
2 Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM
Resolutions 1 to 11 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, requiring a majority of more than 50 per cent. of those voting in person or by proxy to vote in favour.
Resolutions 12 to 14 will be proposed as special resolutions. This means that for each of those resolutions to be passed, at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution.
Resolution 1: Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
The Directors have a duty to present (to shareholders at a general meeting) the Accounts together with the reports of the Directors and the Independent Auditors' Report thereon.
Resolution 2: Remuneration Report
To receive the Directors' Remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 as set out in the Accounts.
Resolutions 3 and 4: Appointment of auditors and their remuneration
These are resolutions proposing the re-appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditor and authorising the Directors to determine BDO's remuneration.
Resolutions 5 to 10: Election of directors who are seeking election on an annual basis
The election of Jeffrey MacDonald, Paul McDade, Ian Cloke, Anastasia Deulina, Thierry Tanoh and Gavin Wilson as Directors of the Company as required by Article 85 of the Company's Articles of Association, which requires the regular submission of Directors to re-election by Shareholders.
Resolution 11: General Authority to allot shares
Resolution 11 is to give authority to the Directors to allot shares. At last year's AGM, the Company gave authority to the Directors to allot shares and other securities up to a specified amount. The Directors propose to seek shareholder approval for this authority to be renewed at this year's AGM. Resolution 11 will, if approved, renew the Directors' authority to allot shares until 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company. Paragraph a. of this authority is restricted to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to £7,538,533 representing approximately one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. In line with guidance issued by the Investment Association, paragraph b. of Resolution 11 will give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company in connection with a rights issue up to an aggregate nominal value of a further £7,538 533 representing approximately a further one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury. The extent of the authority follows the guidelines issued by institutional investors. There are no present plans to allot shares, other than in respect of employee share schemes.
Resolutions 12 and 13: Disapplication of pre-emption rights
Resolutions 12 and 13 are to dis-apply the pre-emption rights of shareholders that exist in consequence of Section 561 of the Act which gives all shareholders the right to participate on a pro rata basis in all issues of equity securities for cash, unless they agree that this right should be set aside.
Resolution 12: Under Resolution 12 the Directors are seeking authority, until 15 months from the date of passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company:
- to allot equity securities for cash to shareholders on the register of members of the Company on a date fixed by the Board, in connection with a rights issue, an open offer or other pre-emptive offer to such shareholders on a proportionate basis (as nearly as practicably possible), and empowering the Directors to deal with fractional entitlements and any practical problems arising in any overseas territory on any such offer made on a pro rata basis;
- to allot equity securities for cash without first offering them on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders, up to a maximum nominal value of £2,261,560 representing approximately ten per cent. (10%) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date for general purposes; and
- to allot equity securities as a "follow on" offer to an allotment of shares made pursuant to a general disapplication of pre-emption rights, to qualifying shareholders (being existing shareholders not allocated shares in the original offer/placement), but only up to a maximum nominal amount equal to twenty percent (20%) of any allotment made under part (b) above.
Resolution 13: Under Resolution 13 the Directors are seeking authority, until 15 months from the date of passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company:
- to allot equity securities for cash without first offering them on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders solely for the purposes of financing a transaction (or refinancing a transaction if within 12 months of such transaction) up to a maximum nominal value of £2,261,560 which represents approximately ten per cent. (10%) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. This is in addition to the 10% referred to in Resolution 12; and
- to allot equity securities as a "follow on" offer to an allotment of shares made pursuant to the disapplication of pre- emption rights made for the purposes of financing (or refinancing) a transaction, to qualifying shareholders (being existing shareholders not allocated shares in the original offer/placement), but only up to a maximum nominal amount equal to twenty percent (20%) of any allotment made under part (a) above,
Notes to Resolutions 12 and 13:
- A "follow on" offer as referred to in Resolutions 12 (c) and 13 (b) is an offer of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles of Disapplying Pre-emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group (the "Statement of Principles").
- Resolutions 12 and 13 are proposed in accordance with the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles which permit disapplication authorities of up to twenty per cent. (20%) of issued ordinary share capital in total to be sought (together with disapplication for "follow on" offers per paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the 2022 Statement of Principles) provided the extra 10% is used only in connection with the financing (or refinancing) of an acquisition or specified capital investment. The Directors confirm that they intend to use the authority sought in Resolution 13(a) only in connection with such an acquisition or specified capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with the issue, or which has taken place in the preceding 12 month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue.
Resolution 14: Company's authority to purchase its own shares
Resolution 14 authorises the Board to make market purchases of up to 22,615,599 Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. Shares so purchased may be cancelled or held as treasury shares. The authority will expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company or 15 months from the passing of the resolution, whichever is the earlier. The minimum price that can be paid for an Ordinary Share is 10p, being the nominal value of an Ordinary Share. The maximum price that can be paid is the higher of
- 5% over the average of the middle market prices for an Ordinary Share derived from the AIM Index of the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased; and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Trading System ("SETS"). The Directors intend to exercise this right only when, in light of the market conditions prevailing at the time and taking into account all relevant factors, (for example, the effect on any earnings per share), they believe that such purchases are in the best interests of the Company and shareholders generally. The overall position of the Company will be taken into account before deciding upon this course of action. The decision as to whether any such shares bought back will be cancelled or held in treasury will be made by the Directors on the same basis at the time of the purchase. The Directors do not have any present intention of exercising the authorities conferred by this resolution, but they consider it desirable that the authorities are in place so that they can more readily take advantage of any possible opportunities.
3 Recommendation
The Directors recommend that you vote in favour of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of the shareholdings of Shareholders whom they represent on the Board, which in aggregate amount to 14,978,354 Existing Ordinary Shares representing 6.623 per cent. of the entire issued Existing Ordinary Shares of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date.
Yours faithfully
Jeffrey MacDonald
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
AFENTRA PLC (the "Company")
(Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 1757721)
Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.comat 11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
1. To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Accounts"), together with the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the Independent Auditors' Report thereon.
Remuneration Report
2. THAT the Directors' Remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as set out in the Accounts be received.
Appointment of auditors and their remuneration
- To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.
- To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
Election of directors who are seeking election on an annual basis
- THAT Jeffrey MacDonald be elected as a director of the Company.
- THAT Paul McDade be elected as a director of the Company.
- THAT Ian Cloke be elected as a director of the Company.
- THAT Anastasia Deulina be elected as a director of the Company.
- THAT Thierry Tanoh be elected as a director of the Company.
- THAT Gavin Wilson be elected as a director of the Company.
General authority to allot shares
- THAT, in substitution for any existing authority but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the date of the passing of this Resolution, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company on such terms and in such manner as they shall think fit:
- up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £7,538,533; and
- up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £7,538,533 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be) to their existing holdings, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the rights issue as the Directors deem necessary or expedient to deal with shares held in treasury, fractional entitlements to equity securities and to deal with any legal or practical problems or issues arising in any overseas territory or under the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange;
provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares to be granted, after such expiry and the Board may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
12. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11 and in substitution for any existing authority but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the date of the passing of this resolution, the Company's Directors be and are hereby generally empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) (including the grant of rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into equity securities) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred on it by Resolution 11 and/or by way of a sale of Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this authority shall be limited to:
- the allotment of equity securities for cash in connection with a rights issue, open offer or other pre-emptive offer to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register of members on a date fixed by the Board where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all such holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them on that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the rights issue, open offer or other pre-emptive offer as the Directors deem necessary or expedient to deal with shares held in treasury, fractional entitlements to equity securities and to deal with any legal or practical problems or issues arising in any overseas territory or under the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange); and
- the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) of this Resolution) up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £2,261,560; and
- the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution) up to nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares from time to time under sub-paragraph (b) of this Resolution, such authority only to be used for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Company's Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice,
provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire at the same time as the general authority conferred on the Company's Directors by Resolution 11 expires, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
13. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11 and in addition to the authority granted under Resolution 12, the Company's Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) (including the grant of rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into equity securities) for cash pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by Resolution 11, and/or by way of sale of Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be:
- limited to any such allotment of equity securities having, in the case of Ordinary Shares, an aggregate nominal value or, in the case of other equity securities, giving the right to subscribe for or convert into Ordinary Shares having an aggregate nominal value, not exceeding the sum of £2,261,560 be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Company's Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice; and
- limited to the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub- paragraph (a) of this Resolution) up to nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares from time to time under sub-paragraph (a) of this Resolution, such authority only to be used for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Company's Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice,
provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire at the same time as the general authority conferred on the Company's Directors by Resolution 11 expires, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
Company's authority to purchase its own shares
14. THAT, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of s.693 of the Act) of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") provided that:
- the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased is 22,615,599;
- the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is 10 pence (being the nominal value of an Ordinary Share);
- the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is the higher of:
- an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased; and
- an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Trading System ("SETS"); and
- this authority shall, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date falling 15 months after the date of this resolution, except in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares the contract for which was concluded before the expiry of such authority and which might be executed wholly or partly after such expiry.
Dated: 4 June 2024
By order of the Board
Nicholas Cunningham
Company Secretary
Registered Office: High Holborn House, 52-54 High Holborn, London, England, WC1V 6RL
Notice of Annual General Meeting Notes:
Right to vote
- To be entitled to vote at the AGM (and for the purpose of the determination by the Company of the number of votes they may cast), Shareholders must be registered in the Register of Members of the Company at close of trading on 24 June 2024. Changes to the Register of Members after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the AGM.
- The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the AGM. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on tohttps://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
Joining the Electronic Annual General Meeting
- In order to join the General Meeting electronically and ask questions via the platform, Shareholders will need to connect to the following sitehttps://web.lumiagm.com.Lumi is available as a mobile web client, compatible with the latest browser versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari and can be accessed using any web browser, on a PC or smartphone device.
- Once you have accessedhttps://web.lumiagm.comfrom your web browser on a tablet or computer, you will be asked to enter the Lumi Meeting ID which is 144--535-834. You will then be prompted to enter your unique 11 digit Investor Code (IVC) including any leading zeros and 'PIN'. Your PIN is the last 4 digits of your IVC. This will authenticate you as a shareholder.
- Your IVC can be found on your share certificate or via the Link Investor Centre app or at https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login.. You can also obtain this by contacting Link, our Registrars, by calling +44 (0) 371 277 1020. *Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday, calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.
- Access to the AGM will be available from 30 minutes before meeting start time, although the voting functionality will not be enabled until the Chairman of the meeting declares the poll open. During the AGM, you must ensure you are connected to the internet at all times in order to vote when the Chairman commences polling on the Resolutions. Therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the AGM via your wi-fi. A user guide to the Lumi platform is available on our website at: https://afentraplc.com/investors/
- If your Shares are held within a nominee and you wish to attend the AGM, you will need to contact your nominee as soon as possible. Your nominee will need to present a corporate letter of representation to Link Group, our registrar, as soon as possible and at least 72 hours (excluding non- business days) before the AGM, in order that they can obtain for you your unique IVC and PIN to enable you to attend the electronic meeting.
Appointment of proxies
- Shareholders are entitled to appoint another person as a proxy to exercise all or part of their rights to attend the meeting on their behalf. A Shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different Ordinary Share or Ordinary Shares held by that Shareholder. A proxy does not need to be a Shareholder but must be able to attend the meeting.
- The Company encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre or by logging on tohttps://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services). The Company recommends that all Shareholders appoint the proxy as soon as possible, but in each case the proxy must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
- If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chair of the meeting and for them to attend the virtual meeting on your behalf, please submit your proxy appointment in the usual way before contacting Link Group on +44 (0) 371 277 1020* in order to obtain their IVC and PIN. It is suggested that you do this as soon as possible and at least 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting.
- If you return more than one proxy appointment, the appointment received last by the Registrars before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. You are advised to read the terms and conditions of use carefully. Electronic communication facilities are open to all shareholders and those who use them will not be disadvantaged.
- Appointment of a proxy by return of a completed form of proxy, electronic filing or CREST will not prevent a Shareholder from attending the meeting if he/she wishes to do so. Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST or any other electronic voting instruction, the proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion, withhold from voting.
