THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

AFENTRA PLC
(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 1757721)

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Afentra plc (the "Company") will be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.com on 27 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of which resolutions 1 to 11 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12, 13 and 14 will be proposed as special resolutions. The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login and following the instructions, or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024. The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login and following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services (under CREST Participation RA10)). In each case the proxy must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS The expected timetable for the matters referred to in this Circular is as follows: Publication of this Circular 4 June 2024 Latest time and date for receipt of Form of Proxy 11.00 a.m., 25 June 2024 Annual General Meeting 11.00 a.m., 27 June 2024 Notes: The above times and/or dates are indicative only and may change. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All references to times in this document are to London times unless otherwise stated. All items listed as taking place after the Annual General Meeting are subject to the passing of the relevant Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. This document is dated 4 June 2024. 2 Confidential

DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout this Circular, including the Appendices to this Circular, unless the context requires otherwise: Act Companies Act 2006 (as amended) AIM AIM, the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange Annual General Meeting the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m., on 27 June 2024, Notice of which is set out at the end of this Circular, and any adjournment thereof Articles the existing articles of association of the Company as at the date of this document Board the Directors of the Company Circular this Circular to Shareholders Company or Afentra Afentra plc of High Holborn House, 52-54 High Holborn, London WC1V 6RL CREST the computerised system for the paperless settlement of sales and purchases of securities and the holding of uncertificated securities operated by Euroclear CREST Manual the CREST manual referred to in agreements entered into by Euroclear CREST Regulations the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755) as amended from time to time Directors or Board the Directors of the Company from time to time Euroclear Euroclear UK & International Limited Latest Practicable Date 28 May 2024 Link Group a trading name of Link Market Services Limited of Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL London Stock Exchange London Stock Exchange plc Notice the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is set out at the end of this document Ordinary Shares ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Company Pre-Emption Group the Pre-Emption Group of the Financial Reporting Council Register the Company's register of members Resolutions the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting as set out in the Notice, and each being a "Resolution" Shareholders holders of shares in the Company from time to time Takeover Code The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers 3 Confidential

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN AFENTRA PLC (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 1757721) Directors: Registered office: Jeffrey MacDonald (Independent Non-Executive Chairman) High Holborn House Paul McDade (Chief Executive Officer) 52-54 High Holborn Ian Cloke (Chief Operating Officer) London Anastasia Deulina (Chief Financial Officer) WC1V 6RL Thierry Tanoh (Independent Non-Executive Director) Gavin Wilson (Independent Non-Executive Director) 4 June 2024 Dear Shareholder AFENTRA PLC (the "Company") 1 Annual General Meeting Your attention is drawn to the Notice set out on page 7 of this document (including explanatory notes to the Resolutions) convening the Annual General Meeting to be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.comat 11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024. The Company intends to propose the Resolutions set out in the Notice at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). In order to facilitate attendance and participation at the AGM by Shareholders, the Company has decided to hold the AGM electronically. If circumstances change such that it is necessary to change the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting, we will communicate such change via our website and (where appropriate) through the release of an announcement to a Regulatory Information Service. The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024. The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services (under CREST Participation RA10)). The Company recommends that all Shareholders appoint the proxy as soon as possible, but in each case the proxy must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024. Members will have the right to ask questions at the Annual General Meeting. If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chair of the meeting and for them to attend the AGM on your behalf, please submit your proxy appointment in the usual way before contacting Link Group on +44 (0) 371 277 1020 in order to appoint their IVC and PIN. It is suggested that you do this as soon as possible and at least 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude you from virtually attending the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so. 4 Confidential

2 Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM Resolutions 1 to 11 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, requiring a majority of more than 50 per cent. of those voting in person or by proxy to vote in favour. Resolutions 12 to 14 will be proposed as special resolutions. This means that for each of those resolutions to be passed, at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. Resolution 1: Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 The Directors have a duty to present (to shareholders at a general meeting) the Accounts together with the reports of the Directors and the Independent Auditors' Report thereon. Resolution 2: Remuneration Report To receive the Directors' Remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 as set out in the Accounts. Resolutions 3 and 4: Appointment of auditors and their remuneration These are resolutions proposing the re-appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditor and authorising the Directors to determine BDO's remuneration. Resolutions 5 to 10: Election of directors who are seeking election on an annual basis The election of Jeffrey MacDonald, Paul McDade, Ian Cloke, Anastasia Deulina, Thierry Tanoh and Gavin Wilson as Directors of the Company as required by Article 85 of the Company's Articles of Association, which requires the regular submission of Directors to re-election by Shareholders. Resolution 11: General Authority to allot shares Resolution 11 is to give authority to the Directors to allot shares. At last year's AGM, the Company gave authority to the Directors to allot shares and other securities up to a specified amount. The Directors propose to seek shareholder approval for this authority to be renewed at this year's AGM. Resolution 11 will, if approved, renew the Directors' authority to allot shares until 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company. Paragraph a. of this authority is restricted to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to £7,538,533 representing approximately one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. In line with guidance issued by the Investment Association, paragraph b. of Resolution 11 will give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company in connection with a rights issue up to an aggregate nominal value of a further £7,538 533 representing approximately a further one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury. The extent of the authority follows the guidelines issued by institutional investors. There are no present plans to allot shares, other than in respect of employee share schemes. Resolutions 12 and 13: Disapplication of pre-emption rights Resolutions 12 and 13 are to dis-apply the pre-emption rights of shareholders that exist in consequence of Section 561 of the Act which gives all shareholders the right to participate on a pro rata basis in all issues of equity securities for cash, unless they agree that this right should be set aside. Resolution 12: Under Resolution 12 the Directors are seeking authority, until 15 months from the date of passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company: to allot equity securities for cash to shareholders on the register of members of the Company on a date fixed by the Board, in connection with a rights issue, an open offer or other pre-emptive offer to such shareholders on a proportionate basis (as nearly as practicably possible), and empowering the Directors to deal with fractional entitlements and any practical problems arising in any overseas territory on any such offer made on a pro rata basis; to allot equity securities for cash without first offering them on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders, up to a maximum nominal value of £2,261,560 representing approximately ten per cent. (10%) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date for general purposes; and to allot equity securities as a "follow on" offer to an allotment of shares made pursuant to a general disapplication of pre-emption rights, to qualifying shareholders (being existing shareholders not allocated shares in the original offer/placement), but only up to a maximum nominal amount equal to twenty percent (20%) of any allotment made under part (b) above. Resolution 13: Under Resolution 13 the Directors are seeking authority, until 15 months from the date of passing of this Resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company: 5 Confidential

to allot equity securities for cash without first offering them on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders solely for the purposes of financing a transaction (or refinancing a transaction if within 12 months of such transaction) up to a maximum nominal value of £2,261,560 which represents approximately ten per cent. (10%) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. This is in addition to the 10% referred to in Resolution 12; and to allot equity securities as a "follow on" offer to an allotment of shares made pursuant to the disapplication of pre- emption rights made for the purposes of financing (or refinancing) a transaction, to qualifying shareholders (being existing shareholders not allocated shares in the original offer/placement), but only up to a maximum nominal amount equal to twenty percent (20%) of any allotment made under part (a) above, Notes to Resolutions 12 and 13: A "follow on" offer as referred to in Resolutions 12 (c) and 13 (b) is an offer of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles of Disapplying Pre-emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group (the "Statement of Principles"). Resolutions 12 and 13 are proposed in accordance with the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles which permit disapplication authorities of up to twenty per cent. (20%) of issued ordinary share capital in total to be sought (together with disapplication for "follow on" offers per paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the 2022 Statement of Principles) provided the extra 10% is used only in connection with the financing (or refinancing) of an acquisition or specified capital investment. The Directors confirm that they intend to use the authority sought in Resolution 13(a) only in connection with such an acquisition or specified capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with the issue, or which has taken place in the preceding 12 month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue. Resolution 14: Company's authority to purchase its own shares Resolution 14 authorises the Board to make market purchases of up to 22,615,599 Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares as at 6 p.m. on the Latest Practicable Date. Shares so purchased may be cancelled or held as treasury shares. The authority will expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company or 15 months from the passing of the resolution, whichever is the earlier. The minimum price that can be paid for an Ordinary Share is 10p, being the nominal value of an Ordinary Share. The maximum price that can be paid is the higher of 5% over the average of the middle market prices for an Ordinary Share derived from the AIM Index of the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased; and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Trading System ("SETS"). The Directors intend to exercise this right only when, in light of the market conditions prevailing at the time and taking into account all relevant factors, (for example, the effect on any earnings per share), they believe that such purchases are in the best interests of the Company and shareholders generally. The overall position of the Company will be taken into account before deciding upon this course of action. The decision as to whether any such shares bought back will be cancelled or held in treasury will be made by the Directors on the same basis at the time of the purchase. The Directors do not have any present intention of exercising the authorities conferred by this resolution, but they consider it desirable that the authorities are in place so that they can more readily take advantage of any possible opportunities. 3 Recommendation The Directors recommend that you vote in favour of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of the shareholdings of Shareholders whom they represent on the Board, which in aggregate amount to 14,978,354 Existing Ordinary Shares representing 6.623 per cent. of the entire issued Existing Ordinary Shares of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Yours faithfully Jeffrey MacDonald Independent Non-Executive Chairman 6 Confidential

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF AFENTRA PLC (the "Company") (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 1757721) Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held electronically on https://web.lumiagm.comat 11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 1. To receive and adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Accounts"), together with the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the Independent Auditors' Report thereon. Remuneration Report 2. THAT the Directors' Remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as set out in the Accounts be received. Appointment of auditors and their remuneration To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. Election of directors who are seeking election on an annual basis THAT Jeffrey MacDonald be elected as a director of the Company. THAT Paul McDade be elected as a director of the Company. THAT Ian Cloke be elected as a director of the Company. THAT Anastasia Deulina be elected as a director of the Company. THAT Thierry Tanoh be elected as a director of the Company. THAT Gavin Wilson be elected as a director of the Company. General authority to allot shares THAT, in substitution for any existing authority but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the date of the passing of this Resolution, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company on such terms and in such manner as they shall think fit: up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £7,538,533; and up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £7,538,533 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be) to their existing holdings, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the rights issue as the Directors deem necessary or expedient to deal with shares held in treasury, fractional entitlements to equity securities and to deal with any legal or practical problems or issues arising in any overseas territory or under the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, the date of the next AGM of the Company, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares to be granted, after such expiry and the Board may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 7 Confidential

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Disapplication of pre-emption rights 12. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11 and in substitution for any existing authority but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the date of the passing of this resolution, the Company's Directors be and are hereby generally empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) (including the grant of rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into equity securities) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred on it by Resolution 11 and/or by way of a sale of Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this authority shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities for cash in connection with a rights issue, open offer or other pre-emptive offer to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register of members on a date fixed by the Board where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all such holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them on that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the rights issue, open offer or other pre-emptive offer as the Directors deem necessary or expedient to deal with shares held in treasury, fractional entitlements to equity securities and to deal with any legal or practical problems or issues arising in any overseas territory or under the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange); and the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) of this Resolution) up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £2,261,560; and the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution) up to nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares from time to time under sub-paragraph (b) of this Resolution, such authority only to be used for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Company's Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice, provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire at the same time as the general authority conferred on the Company's Directors by Resolution 11 expires, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 13. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11 and in addition to the authority granted under Resolution 12, the Company's Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) (including the grant of rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into equity securities) for cash pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by Resolution 11, and/or by way of sale of Ordinary Shares held by the Company as treasury shares in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be: limited to any such allotment of equity securities having, in the case of Ordinary Shares, an aggregate nominal value or, in the case of other equity securities, giving the right to subscribe for or convert into Ordinary Shares having an aggregate nominal value, not exceeding the sum of £2,261,560 be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Company's Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice; and limited to the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub- paragraph (a) of this Resolution) up to nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares from time to time under sub-paragraph (a) of this Resolution, such authority only to be used for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Company's Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice, provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire at the same time as the general authority conferred on the Company's Directors by Resolution 11 expires, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. 8 Confidential

Company's authority to purchase its own shares 14. THAT, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of s.693 of the Act) of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") provided that: the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased is 22,615,599; the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is 10 pence (being the nominal value of an Ordinary Share); the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is the higher of: an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased; and an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Trading System ("SETS"); and this authority shall, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date falling 15 months after the date of this resolution, except in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares the contract for which was concluded before the expiry of such authority and which might be executed wholly or partly after such expiry. Dated: 4 June 2024 By order of the Board Nicholas Cunningham Company Secretary Registered Office: High Holborn House, 52-54 High Holborn, London, England, WC1V 6RL 9 Confidential