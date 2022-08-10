Afentra : Angolan Acquisitions Resumption of Trading

Afentra's founding principles

The Global Energy Transition will take time.

Hydrocarbons are part of the transition and will continue to remain important in the overall energy mix.

It is vitally important that we responsibly manage what has already been found.

The socio-economic impact of the energy transition needs to be considered alongside the climate impact.

Afentra was formed to deliver this balance and create significant value for shareholders.

Current global energy environment make these principles more

relevant today than when Afentra was founded 1 year ago