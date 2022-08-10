Afentra : Angolan Acquisitions Resumption of Trading
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
AFRICAN ENERGY TRANSITION
Angolan Acquisitions & Resumption of Trading - August 2022
10th August 2022
Afentra plc
Afentra's founding principles
The Global Energy Transition will take time.
Hydrocarbons are part of the transition and will continue to remain important in the overall energy mix.
It is vitally important that we responsibly manage what has already been found.
The socio-economic impact of the energy transition needs to be considered alongside the climate impact.
Afentra was formed to deliver this balance and create significant value for shareholders.
Current global energy environment make these principles more
relevant today than when Afentra was founded 1 year ago
Strong market drivers
Focused on shareholder returns and stakeholder outcomes
The opportunity
Africa remains a prolific Oil & Gas region with longevity (~100billion boe, 20 years+)
Early stages of an industry transition providing a significant M&A pipeline
Transition will require credible and responsible operators to manage and optimise assets
Market evolution and investor sentiment towards sector requires a new approach
Committed to investor and broad stakeholder value creation
Afentra's Proposition
Experienced leadership team with proven track record and established network in Africa
Industry transition experience combined with ability to identify, high-grade, acquire and integrate assets
Track record of creating value from operating and asset redevelopment capabilities
Business model focused on value accretive roll-up of discovered resources generating strong cash flow
Committed to responsible stewardship to ensure positive socioeconomic and environmental impact
Delivering against a focused strategy
A Firm Foundation:
New experienced Board and Executive team
Established a small effective team with deep knowledge of target geographies
Developed a robust Governance and ESG framework to support future growth ambitions
Clear Strategic Focus:
Identified key focus areas with a clear strategy to acquire production and development assets
Utilising existing networks to establish the Afentra brand with both governments and industry partners
Disciplined approach to opportunity screening with focus on identifying long-term value
Initial Acquisitions & Opportunity Screening:
Angolan acquisitions demonstrate the success of the foundation work in year one
Multiple opportunities remain under review with further ideas continually being identified
Existing Odewayne asset remains under review to maximise value to shareholders
Afentra established as a credible counterparty for African deals Initial acquisitions delivered; Pursuing further opportunities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.