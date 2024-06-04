2023 Summary

Operations

• Average 2023 gross production on Block 3/05 and Block 3/05A was 20,180 bopd representing an 8% increase from 2022 gross production rates of 18,700 bopd.

• On Block 3/05, two successful light well intervention ('LWI') campaigns were carried out in 2023, involving 30 wells. This involved successfully re-entering wells to carry out matrix and tubing washes, perform water shut offs and re-perforations. These well interventions resulted in incremental production increases, leading to an average monthly gross production exceeding 23,000 bopd in December (December 2023 net production exceeded 6,5001 bopd ) and have demonstrated the benefits of low-cost well interventions.

• Investment in upgrades to the water injection system have doubled injection rates since 2022 on Block 3/05, with December rates reaching ~42,000 barrels water injection per day ('bwipd') and further significant improvements are expected in 2024. The improved water injection is expected to positively impact oil production in the medium term as the reservoir pressure increases.

• Production was restored at the Gazela field on Block 3/05A

in March and averaged 1,300 bopd, gross, through 2023.

• Progressed future investment options to unlock the significant resource base which include the installation of electric submersible pumps ('ESPs'), heavy workovers, infill drilling and development of Block 3/05A discoveries.

• Drone surveys to identify fugitive emissions and assist in quantifying flaring were carried out in November 2023 over the Block 3/05 infrastructure. This forms part of a holistic gas management program to identify, measure and reduce GHG emissions.

• A full competent persons report ('CPR') was completed as part of the re-admission of the enlarged group to trading on AIM with an effective date of 30 June 2023 and published in the Company's admission document. Based on this report, reserves replacement in the first half of 2023 has been in excess of 150%.