Paul's 35 years within the international Oil Gas business has provided him with a rich and diverse set of relevant experiences. From his early international experience in challenging operational, social, security and safety environments, to his 19 years as COO and then CEO of Tullow Oil, he has essential first-hand experience of what is required to build a successful African-focused, responsible oil

first-hand experience of what is required to build a successful African-focused, responsible oil gas company. His strong focus on delivering stakeholder value, shared prosperity, environmental performance and strong governance, coupled with his understanding of the role that Oil & Gas has to play in both the global and African energy transitions, makes him the ideal leader to deliver Afentra's ambitious growth strategy, a company that will have

stakeholder objectives and ESG embedded at its core.

Ian has over 25 years experience of working in international Oil & Gas with a proven track record of delivering operational, technical and commercial results. His focus and background of deploying innovative technologies across global upstream has delivered significant value for all stakeholders. As EVP at Tullow Oil, he led multi-cultural and diverse teams delivering operations safely and at pace across Africa and South America, from remote onshore to ultra deepwater, effectively managing risk and social- environmental sensitivities whilst embedding strong financial discipline. He has first-hand experience in making a difference in countries having discovered and delivered commercial oil & gas in Uganda, Kenya and Guyana. Having lived and travelled throughout Africa, he has enjoyed the full spectrum of life and business on the continent, making him an ideal founding partner and COO of Afentra.

Anastasia's multicultural upbringing and over 20 years of working in the energy sector within global, tier-1 investment banks, private equity and corporates has given her extensive experience in strategy development, deal origination, structuring and execution, M&A and business transformation. Her primary focus is always on driving sustainable business growth that has a visible positive impact on the bottom-line. This, along with her significant prior board experience, both as a NED and committee member, and her strong global business development and financial network means that Anastasia provides expert leadership as Afentra's CFO.

Jeffrey MacDonald was a former managing director with private equity firm, First Reserve, with responsibility for investment origination, structuring, execution, monitoring and exit strategy, with particular emphasis on the oil & gas sector. Before joining First Reserve, he was a founder and CEO of Caledonia Oil & Gas Ltd., a U.K.-based exploration and production (E&P) firm, and a founding member and managing director of Highland Energy Ltd. Most recently he held the position of Interim CEO and, prior to that, Non-Executive Director of Kris Energy Wider Afentra Team Highly experienced individuals across technical, commercial, legal and finance disciplines

Gavin Wilson has held the position of Investment Director at Meridian Capital Limited, a Hong Kong based international investment firm, for over a decade, managing an Oil & Gas portfolio focused on world-class assets in emerging markets. Mr Wilson founded and managed, for over seven years, two successful investment funds - RAB Energy and RAB Octane. Previously he was Managing Partner of Canaccord Capital London's Oil & Gas division, responsible for Sales and Corporate Brokering/Finance.