AFRICAN ENERGY
TRANSITION
G-Force Capital Investor Evening
25 July 2023
Afentra plc
Afentra Corporate Formation
Foundation and road to success
Afentra's founding principles (April 2021)
Feb-Mar 2021
New leadership & owners
(i) P.McDade & I.Cloke appointed
Apr-May 2021
Apr & July 2022
August 2022
Re-brand & official
Foundational
Re-admission
launch
transactions
to AIM
July 2023
3rd production deal
The Global Energy Transition will take
time.
Hydrocarbons are part of the transition
executive directors
(ii) Replaced key shareholders
(44.89% of issued shares) with
new owners
(iii) J.MacDonald and G.Wilson
appointed Chairman and NED,
replacing outgoing directors
Implementing a new, buy-and-build strategy to capitalise on opportunities resulting from the accelerating energy transition on the African continent
Publication of
Admission
Signed SPAs with
Document;
resumption of
Sonangol and INA
trading on AIM
for assets offshore
Angola, constituting
a Reverse takeover
(Rule 14, AIM Rules)
Signed SPA to acquire Azule Energy's interests in Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A. Amended SPA with Sonangol for Block 3/05 acquisition.
and will continue to remain important in the overall energy mix.
It is vitally important that we responsibly manage what has already been found.
Afentra Management
Joined 2021
Joined 2021
Joined 2021
Paul McDade
Ian Cloke
Anastasia Deulina
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
35 years in international oil & gas
>25 years in international oil & gas
>20 years in global, tier-1 financial
institutions and energy corporates
The socio-economic impact of the energy transition needs to be considered alongside the climate impact.
Afentra was formed to deliver this balance and create significant value for shareholders.
Strengthened Board and Team
Deep experience and expertise across Africa
Appointed June 2023
Paul McDade
Ian Cloke
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Joined 2021
Joined 2021
Anastasia Deulina
Chief Financial Officer
Joined 2021
Jeffrey MacDonald
Chairman
Joined 2021
CALEDONIA
HIGHLAND
OIL & GAS
ENERGY LTD.
Gavin Wilson
Non-Executive Director
Joined 2021
Thierry Tanoh
Non-Executive Director
Joined 2023
Paul's 35 years within the international Oil
- Gas business has provided him with a rich and diverse set of relevant experiences. From his early international experience in challenging operational, social, security and safety environments, to his 19 years as COO and then CEO of Tullow Oil, he has essential first-hand experience of what is required to build a successful African-focused, responsible oil
- gas company. His strong focus on delivering stakeholder value, shared prosperity, environmental performance and strong governance, coupled with his understanding of the role that Oil & Gas has to play in both the global and African energy transitions, makes him the ideal leader to deliver Afentra's ambitious growth strategy, a company that will have
stakeholder objectives and ESG embedded at its core.
Ian has over 25 years experience of working in international Oil & Gas with a proven track record of delivering operational, technical and commercial results. His focus and background of deploying innovative technologies across global upstream has delivered significant value for all stakeholders. As EVP at Tullow Oil, he led multi-cultural and diverse teams delivering operations safely and at pace across Africa and South America, from remote onshore to ultra deepwater, effectively managing risk and social-
environmental sensitivities whilst embedding strong financial discipline. He has first-hand experience in making a difference in countries having discovered and delivered commercial oil & gas in Uganda, Kenya and Guyana. Having lived and travelled throughout Africa, he has enjoyed the full spectrum of life and business on the continent, making him an ideal founding partner and COO of Afentra.
Anastasia's multicultural upbringing and over 20 years of working in the energy sector within global, tier-1 investment banks, private equity and corporates has given her extensive experience in strategy development, deal origination, structuring and execution, M&A and business transformation. Her primary focus is always on driving sustainable business growth that has a visible positive impact on the bottom-line. This, along with her significant prior board experience, both as a NED and committee member, and her strong global business development and financial network means that Anastasia provides expert leadership as Afentra's CFO.
Jeffrey MacDonald was a former managing director with private equity firm, First Reserve, with responsibility for
investment origination, structuring, execution, monitoring and exit strategy, with particular emphasis on the oil & gas sector. Before joining First Reserve, he was a founder and CEO of Caledonia Oil & Gas Ltd., a U.K.-based exploration and production (E&P) firm, and a founding member and managing director of Highland Energy Ltd. Most recently he held the position of Interim CEO and, prior to that, Non-Executive Director of Kris Energy
Wider Afentra Team
Highly experienced
individuals across technical,
commercial, legal and
finance disciplines
Gavin Wilson has held the position of Investment Director at Meridian Capital Limited, a Hong Kong based international investment firm, for over a decade, managing an Oil & Gas portfolio focused on world-class assets in emerging markets. Mr Wilson founded and managed, for over seven years, two successful investment funds - RAB Energy and RAB Octane. Previously he was Managing Partner of Canaccord Capital London's Oil & Gas division, responsible
for Sales and Corporate Brokering/Finance.
Thierry Tanoh is an experienced senior director with global experience, a strong track record in both public and private sectors and has held senior positions within African Government ministries. Relevant experience includes various roles within International Finance Corporation (IFC) as Vice President within the Senior Executive Team and a member of IFC's credit committee based in Washington, and Director of Sub-Saharan Africa based in Johannesburg. Following 12 years with IFC, Mr Tanoh was appointed as CEO of Ecobank Group, a pan-African banking conglomerate with banking operations in 33 African countries. Following his departure in 2014, Mr Tanoh was appointed a member of the office of the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, serving initially as Minister, Deputy Chief of Staff before being appointed as Minister for Oil, Energy and Renewable Energies between 2017-18.
Azule SPA and Sonangol Acquisition Update
Combination of transactions builds a material position in both Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A
Azule SPA, 19 July 2023
- Attractive incremental acquisition increasing Afentra's interests in Blocks 3/05 (+12%) and 3/05A (+16%)1
- Total consideration of up to $84.5m, split $48.5m upfront and up to $36m in contingent payments2
- Deal funded through agreed capacity within debt facilities3 and existing cash on balance sheet
- Low entry cost ~$3.7/bbl and access to a further ~7 mmbbls of 2C resources in Block 3/05A4
- Positive asset economics from higher associated cost pool & improved fiscal terms anticipated from 3/05 licence extension
- Effective date 31 October 2022
- Acquisition constitutes a RTO by AIM Rules suspending trading of Afentra shares until publication of Admission Document
Amended Sonangol Acquisition, 19 July 2023
- Acquiring a reduced working interest in Block 3/05, from 20% to 14%
- Ensures Sonangol's support for Azule transaction and an appropriate balance of equity interests in Block 3/05
- Firm and contingent considerations reduce to $56m and up to $35m, respectively (terms remaining unchanged)5
- Effective date 20 April 2022 (unchanged)
Combined acquisitions
- Increases Afentra interests to 30% in Block 3/05 and 21.33%1 in Block 3/05A
- Increases net production to ~6 kbbl/d;6 net 2P reserves to ~32 mmbbls; net 2C resources ~20 mmbbls4
- Completion of both acquisitions expected in Q4'23 following shareholder approval
Block
Post completion interests
3/05
INA deal
Sonangol deal
Azule deal
Sonangol (op.)
50%
36%
36%
Afentra
4%
18%
30%
Maurel & Prom
20%
20%
20%
etu energias
10%
10%
10%
NIS Naftagas
4%
4%
4%
Azule Energy
12%
12%
0%
Block
Post completion interests
3/05A1
INA deal
Sonangol deal
Azule deal
Sonangol (op.)
33.33%
33.33%
33.33%
Maurel & Prom
26.67%
26.67%
26.67%
Afentra
5.33%
5.33%
21.33%
etu energias
13.33%
13.33%
13.33%
NIS Naftagas
5.33%
5.33%
5.33%
Azule Energy
16.00%
16.00%
0%
- Assumes that the default China Sonangol interests have been redistributed pro-rata amongst existing Partners, increasing Afentra's interest in Block 3/05A from 4% to 5.33% (post-INA) and from 16% to 21.33% (post-Azule)
- Up to $21m in contingent payments payable on a sliding scale above Brent price of $75/bbl with an annual cap of $7m over the years 2023, 2024 & 2025; and up to $15m in contingent consideration linked to the successful future development of the Caco- Gazela and Punja discoveries (split $7.5m equally), payable 1 year after first oil subject to a Brent price of $75/bbl and production hurdles
- The RBL facility between Trafigura and Mauritius Commercial Bank has a limit of $110m of which up to $75m is available for the Sonangol and INA transactions and up to $35m available for the Azule transaction
- Based on the Competent Persons Report on Block 3/05 effective 1 January 2023, estimating 2P reserves of 108 mmbbls (gross) and 2C resources of 43 mmbbls (gross). Block 3/05A 2C resources are based on an Afentra resource estimate effective 1 January 2022 of 33 mmbbls (gross).
- Firm and contingent considerations reducing from $80m to $56m and from up to $50m to up to $35m (capped at $3.5m p.a. for an unchanged 10-year period commencing 1 January 2023 and oil price hurdle of $65/bbl)
- Including gross production currently being tested at the Gazela field on Block 3/05A of an additional 1,200 bbl/d
