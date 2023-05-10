Afentra : INA Completion Update Presentation

The information set out in this presentation and the accompanying verbal presentation including any question and answer session and any documents or other materials distributed with the presentation (the
"Presentation") has been produced by Afentra plc (the "Company") as at the date of this presentation, and is being made available to recipients for information purposes only. This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is subject to English law, and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
This presentation has not been verified, does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require and is subject to updating, revision and amendment. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to change without notice. In furnishing this document, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the attendees with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this presentation that may become apparent.
No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
With respect to the United Kingdom, the information set out in this presentation has not been written or approved by an authorised person in accordance with Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 ("FSMA"). It is considered by the Company that the communication of the Presentation will be exempt from the financial promotion restriction (as defined in Section 21(1) of FSMA, as amended) pursuant to Article 69 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (the "Order"), as the Company's shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative
Investment Market (AIM). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is only available in the United Kingdom to such persons as are permitted under the Order ("Relevant Persons") and will be engaged only with such persons within the United Kingdom. Persons who are not (within the United Kingdom) Relevant Persons should not in any circumstances rely on this presentation. The contents of the Presentation are not to be construed as legal, business, investment or tax advice nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any transaction. Each recipient should consult with their own legal, business, investment and tax adviser as to legal business, investment and tax advice. By receiving the presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
This presentation is not for publication, release or distribution directly or indirectly in nor should it be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this presentation, are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Presentation.
By attending the Presentation or by accepting this document in any other way you agree to be bound by the foregoing provisions
Afentra plc
1
Angola Entry Following INA Deal Completion
INA completion
Completed acquisition from INA of interests in Block 3/05 (4%) and Block 3/05A (4%)1 on 5 May 2023
Net completion payment of $17.0m with inherited crude oil stock valued at $16.6m2
Escrow deposit of $10.0m made to cover the Block 3/05 licence extension contingent payment
Net upfront consideration and escrow deposit funded by $18.9m from debt facilities and $8.1m cash
The Company expects to sell its first cargo of crude oil in Q3 2023
Block 3/05 PSA extension
Block 3/05 partners and ANPG have now agreed the terms of the Block 3/05 licence extension
Licence will be extended to December 20403 with enhanced fiscal terms
Government approval expected in June 2023
Sonangol Acquisition pending
Agreement on licence extension allows Sonangol to pursue the requisite government approvals for transaction
Completion expected ahead of 30 June 2023
Post-deal interests
Block 3/05
INA
Sonangol
completion
completion
Sonangol
50%
30%
Afentra
4%
24%
Azule
12%
12%
Somoil
10%
10%
M&P
20%
20%
Naftagas
4%
4%
Block 3/05A4
INA
Sonangol
completion
completion
Sonangol
33.33%
33.33%
M&P
26.67%
26.67%
Azule
16.00%
16.00%
Somoil
13.33%
13.33%
Afentra
5.33%1
5.33%1
Naftagas
5.33%
5.33%
Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International ('CSI') interest to the remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33%
Afentra share of stock-in-tank at 30 April 2023, valued at $80/bbl on a pre-tax basis
Block 3/05 PSA extension from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2040
Assumes that the default China Sonangol interests have been redistributed pro-rata amongst existing Partners (subject to final approval, as per footnote 1)
Afentra plc
2
Financing INA Completion
Significant offset to completion costs with earned cash flow & stock at completion
INA Transaction
Block 3/05 (4%), Block 3/05A (4%)1 - effective date 30 September 2021
Completion Date - 5 May 2023
$ million
Upfront consideration
12.0
Working capital & interests2
4.8
Contingent consideration due
2.0
Asset cashflow contribution3
(1.8)
Net completion payment to INA
17.0
License extension payment (paid into Escrow)
10.0
Stock entitlement at completion 207,868 bbls
~16.64
Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International interest to remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33%
Working capital adjustments and interest on consideration from effective date to completion date
Transaction status & funding
Transaction completion
Government approval received in January 2023
Completion documentation finalised on 5 May 2023
Funding of $27.0m net upfront consideration and escrow deposit
$18.9m debt facilities
$8.1m cash
Further contingent payments
Up to $4m over 2 years subject to oil price hurdles5
Up to $5m subject to Block 3/05A future developments6
Afentra share of stock-in-tank at 30 April 2023, valued at $80/bbl on a pre-tax basis
Calculated as 30% share of revenue upside above Brent price of $65/bbl with an annual cap of $2m
Subject to development of existing discoveries and a minimum Brent price of $65/bbl
3 Asset cashflow generation from effective date to completion, comprising crude oil sales less cash calls paid, excluding significant stock-in-tank inherited at completion
Afentra plc
3
Operational Update: Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A
Block 3/05 (Congo basin) - 24%1
Q1'23 production from Block 3/05 averaged 17,206 bbl/d
Rates impacted by downtime due to planned restoration works on power generation and distribution network
April 2023 production averaged ~19,000 bbl/d
Updated CPR completed with 1P/2P/3P reserves of 72/108/145 mmbbls (gross) at 1.1.23 effective date. 2C resources of 43 mmbbls.
Key 2023/2024 activities:
Water injection rates increased to average ~45,000 bw/d in Q1 2023. Continued investment and focus.
Light well interventions ongoing with a further 30 interventions in next 18 months
Ongoing investment in infrastructure to enhance reliability and uptime
Building full understanding of emissions and potential mitigation options
Block 3/05A (Congo basin) - 4%2,3
Long-termtesting commenced at the Gazela field of additional 1,100 bbl/d, enabling framing of potential development options
Punja development concept meetings ongoing to frame opportunity
Upon completion of the Sonangol transaction, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05 increases from 4% to 24%
Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International ('CSI') interest to the remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33%
Caco-Gazela& Punja resources not included in 2023 CPR