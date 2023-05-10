Afentra : INA Completion Update Presentation 05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

AFRICAN ENERGY TRANSITION INA Completion Update 10 May 2023 Afentra plc Disclaimer The information set out in this presentation and the accompanying verbal presentation including any question and answer session and any documents or other materials distributed with the presentation (the

"Presentation") has been produced by Afentra plc (the "Company") as at the date of this presentation, and is being made available to recipients for information purposes only. This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is subject to English law, and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

With respect to the United Kingdom, the information set out in this presentation has not been written or approved by an authorised person in accordance with Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 ("FSMA"). It is considered by the Company that the communication of the Presentation will be exempt from the financial promotion restriction (as defined in Section 21(1) of FSMA, as amended) pursuant to Article 69 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (the "Order"), as the Company's shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative

Investment Market (AIM). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is only available in the United Kingdom to such persons as are permitted under the Order ("Relevant Persons") and will be engaged only with such persons within the United Kingdom. Persons who are not (within the United Kingdom) Relevant Persons should not in any circumstances rely on this presentation. The contents of the Presentation are not to be construed as legal, business, investment or tax advice nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any transaction. Each recipient should consult with their own legal, business, investment and tax adviser as to legal business, investment and tax advice. By receiving the presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this presentation, are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Presentation.

By attending the Presentation or by accepting this document in any other way you agree to be bound by the foregoing provisions Afentra plc 1 Angola Entry Following INA Deal Completion INA completion Completed acquisition from INA of interests in Block 3/05 (4%) and Block 3/05A (4%) 1 on 5 May 2023

on 5 May 2023 Net completion payment of $17.0m with inherited crude oil stock valued at $16.6m 2

Escrow deposit of $10.0m made to cover the Block 3/05 licence extension contingent payment

Net upfront consideration and escrow deposit funded by $18.9m from debt facilities and $8.1m cash

The Company expects to sell its first cargo of crude oil in Q3 2023 Block 3/05 PSA extension Block 3/05 partners and ANPG have now agreed the terms of the Block 3/05 licence extension

Licence will be extended to December 2040 3 with enhanced fiscal terms

with enhanced fiscal terms Government approval expected in June 2023 Sonangol Acquisition pending Agreement on licence extension allows Sonangol to pursue the requisite government approvals for transaction

Completion expected ahead of 30 June 2023 Post-deal interests Block 3/05 INA Sonangol completion completion Sonangol 50% 30% Afentra 4% 24% Azule 12% 12% Somoil 10% 10% M&P 20% 20% Naftagas 4% 4% Block 3/05A4 INA Sonangol completion completion Sonangol 33.33% 33.33% M&P 26.67% 26.67% Azule 16.00% 16.00% Somoil 13.33% 13.33% Afentra 5.33%1 5.33%1 Naftagas 5.33% 5.33% Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International ('CSI') interest to the remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33% Afentra share of stock-in-tank at 30 April 2023, valued at $80/bbl on a pre-tax basis Block 3/05 PSA extension from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2040 Assumes that the default China Sonangol interests have been redistributed pro-rata amongst existing Partners (subject to final approval, as per footnote 1) Afentra plc 2 Financing INA Completion Significant offset to completion costs with earned cash flow & stock at completion INA Transaction Block 3/05 (4%), Block 3/05A (4%)1 - effective date 30 September 2021 Completion Date - 5 May 2023 $ million Upfront consideration 12.0 Working capital & interests2 4.8 Contingent consideration due 2.0 Asset cashflow contribution3 (1.8) Net completion payment to INA 17.0 License extension payment (paid into Escrow) 10.0 Stock entitlement at completion 207,868 bbls ~16.64 Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International interest to remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33% Working capital adjustments and interest on consideration from effective date to completion date Transaction status & funding Transaction completion

Government approval received in January 2023 Completion documentation finalised on 5 May 2023

Funding of $27.0m net upfront consideration and escrow deposit

$18.9m debt facilities $8.1m cash

Further contingent payments

Up to $4m over 2 years subject to oil price hurdles 5 Up to $5m subject to Block 3/05A future developments 6

Afentra share of stock-in-tank at 30 April 2023, valued at $80/bbl on a pre-tax basis Calculated as 30% share of revenue upside above Brent price of $65/bbl with an annual cap of $2m Subject to development of existing discoveries and a minimum Brent price of $65/bbl 3 Asset cashflow generation from effective date to completion, comprising crude oil sales less cash calls paid, excluding significant stock-in-tank inherited at completion Afentra plc 3 Operational Update: Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A Block 3/05 (Congo basin) - 24%1 Q1'23 production from Block 3/05 averaged 17,206 bbl/d Rates impacted by downtime due to planned restoration works on power generation and distribution network April 2023 production averaged ~19,000 bbl/d Updated CPR completed with 1P/2P/3P reserves of 72/108/145 mmbbls (gross) at 1.1.23 effective date. 2C resources of 43 mmbbls.

Key 2023/2024 activities:

Water injection rates increased to average ~45,000 bw/d in Q1 2023. Continued investment and focus.

Light well interventions ongoing with a further 30 interventions in next 18 months Ongoing investment in infrastructure to enhance reliability and uptime Building full understanding of emissions and potential mitigation options Block 3/05A (Congo basin) - 4%2,3 Long-term testing commenced at the Gazela field of additional 1,100 bbl/d, enabling framing of potential development options

testing commenced at the Gazela field of additional 1,100 bbl/d, enabling framing of potential development options Punja development concept meetings ongoing to frame opportunity Upon completion of the Sonangol transaction, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05 increases from 4% to 24% Subject to final approval of the distribution of the China Sonangol International ('CSI') interest to the remaining joint venture partners, Afentra's working interest in Block 3/05A would increase from 4% to 5.33% Caco-Gazela & Punja resources not included in 2023 CPR Afentra plc 4 Attachments Original Link

