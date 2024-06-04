4 June 2024
Dear shareholder
AFENTRA PLC - CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Please accept this letter as notification that Afentra plc ("Afentra" or the "Company") has today issued a Circular to shareholders regarding Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The Circular has now been published on the Company's website at www.afentraplc.com. Unless the context otherwise requires, defined terms in the Circular have the same meaning when used in this letter.
If you are in any doubt as to the actions you should take, you are recommended immediately to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser who is duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriate authorised independent financial adviser if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom.
Annual General Meeting Attendance
In order to facilitate attendance by Shareholders, the Annual General Meeting will be held electronically at
11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024. If circumstances change such that it is necessary to change the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting, we will communicate such change via our website and (where appropriate) through the release of an announcement to a Regulatory Information Service. The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services).
Proxy Voting
You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024 in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically using the Link Investor Centre app or this link https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login. You will need to log into your Link Investor Centre account or register if you have not previously done so. To register you will need your investor code, this is detailed on your share certificate or is available from our registrar, Link Group. Proxy votes must be received no later than 11:00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.
W afentraplc.com E info@afentraplc.com T +44 (0)20 7405 4133
Afentra plc. High Holborn House, 52-54 High Holborn, London, WC1V 6RL, United Kingdom. Registered in England. No: 01757721
Link Investor Centre is a free app for smartphone and tablet provided by Link Group (the company's registrar). It allows you to securely manage and monitor your shareholdings in real time, take part in online voting, keep your details up to date, access a range of information including payment history and much more. The app is available to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, or by scanning the relevant QR code below. Alternatively, you may access the Link Investor Centre via a web browser at: https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login.
If you need help with voting online, or you would like to receive a hard copy form of proxy, please contact our Registrar, Link Group, by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk, or you may call Link on 0371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. We are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.
Thank you for your continued support as a shareholder of Afentra plc.
Yours sincerely
Jeffrey MacDonald
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
