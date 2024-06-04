4 June 2024

Dear shareholder

AFENTRA PLC - CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please accept this letter as notification that Afentra plc ("Afentra" or the "Company") has today issued a Circular to shareholders regarding Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The Circular has now been published on the Company's website at www.afentraplc.com. Unless the context otherwise requires, defined terms in the Circular have the same meaning when used in this letter.

Annual General Meeting Attendance

In order to facilitate attendance by Shareholders, the Annual General Meeting will be held electronically at

11.00 a.m. on 27 June 2024. If circumstances change such that it is necessary to change the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting, we will communicate such change via our website and (where appropriate) through the release of an announcement to a Regulatory Information Service. The Company will be operating an electronic voting system that will allow Shareholders to cast their vote on the Resolutions in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to cast their vote electronically via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy voting services. Electronic votes must be received by Link Group by 11.00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.

The Company strongly encourages all Shareholders who wish to vote to utilise the electronic voting system to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy (via the Link Investor Centre app or by logging on to https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Loginand following the instructions or using the CREST Proxy Voting Services).

Proxy Voting

You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024 in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically using the Link Investor Centre app or this link https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login. You will need to log into your Link Investor Centre account or register if you have not previously done so. To register you will need your investor code, this is detailed on your share certificate or is available from our registrar, Link Group. Proxy votes must be received no later than 11:00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.

