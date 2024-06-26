Once logged in, you will be greeted by the home page which contains instructions for using the platform.

The live broadcast of the proceedings will be available on the right-hand side of your device.

Click play on the broadcast, ensure that your device is unmuted and the volume is turned up.

Once the Chair has opened voting, the voting tab will automatically appear in the navigation bar. All resolutions will be displayed along with the voting options. Simply click on your desired choice to cast your vote.

There is no submit button. You may change your vote as many times as you wish until the Chair declares voting closed. To withdraw your vote and have no selection recorded, press cancel.

To cast all your votes in the same direction, use the 'Vote all' button at the top of the screen.

You may also split your vote by clicking the split vote button.