Online Meeting Guide
Afentra Annaul General Meeting
27th of June 2024, 11:00
Accessing the meeting virtually
Visit https://web.lumiagm.com/144535834 on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
You will then be required to enter your:
- IVC 11-digit Investors Code, including any zeros and
- PIN - the last four digits of your IVC.
You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible.
*An active internet connection is required at all times to participate in the meeting.
Home page and broadcast
Voting
Once logged in, you will be greeted by the home page which contains instructions for using the platform.
The live broadcast of the proceedings will be available on the right-hand side of your device.
Click play on the broadcast, ensure that your device is unmuted and the volume is turned up.
Once the Chair has opened voting, the voting tab will automatically appear in the navigation bar. All resolutions will be displayed along with the voting options. Simply click on your desired choice to cast your vote.
There is no submit button. You may change your vote as many times as you wish until the Chair declares voting closed. To withdraw your vote and have no selection recorded, press cancel.
To cast all your votes in the same direction, use the 'Vote all' button at the top of the screen.
You may also split your vote by clicking the split vote button.
Questions
Written questions can be submitted by selecting the messaging icon from the navigation bar and typing your question into the 'Ask a question' box. Click the arrow icon to submit the question.
If question categories are enabled, these can be selected from the drop-down menu. Copies of questions you have submitted can be viewed by selecting 'My Messages'.
If you'd like to ask your question verbally, press the 'Request to speak' button at the bottom of the broadcast window.
If you are watching the broadcast in full screen mode, this button is found at the top of the window.
Follow the on-screen instructions to join the queue.
Documents
Meeting documentation can be found within the documents tab in the navigation bar. Documents can be read within the platform or downloaded to your device in pdf format.
Icon descriptions
Home tab - Displays meeting instructions
Messaging tab - Submit written questions
Voting tab - View and vote on the resolutions. Only visible once the chair opens voting
Documents tab - View documents relating to the meeting, if available
Duly appointed proxies and corporate representatives
Duly appointed proxies and corporate representatives
If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chair of the meeting and for them to attend the virtual meeting on your behalf, please submit your proxy appointment in the usual way before contacting Link Group on +44 (0) 371 277 1020* in order to obtain their IVC and PIN. It is suggested that you do this as soon as possible and at least 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting.
If your shares are held within a nominee and you wish to attend the electronic meeting, you will need to contact your nominee as soon as possible. Your nominee will need to present a corporate letter of representation to Link Group, our registrar, as soon as possible and at least 72 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting, in order that they can obtain for you your unique IVC and PIN to enable you to attend the electronic meeting.
*Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday, calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Afentra plc published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 17:07:36 UTC.