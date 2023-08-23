(Alliance News) - Aferian PLC on Wednesday said telecommunications, media and internet firm Virgin Media Ltd has used Aferian's 24i solution to launch a monetise a new lineup of free ad-supported streaming TV channels on Virgin TV.

The Cambridge, England-based business-to-business company providing video streaming solutions said the 24i solution was worked on in partnership in cloud-based software-as-a-service technology firm Amagi Corp, who focus on broadcast and connected TV.

Aferian said an initial selection of 14 channels have been rolled out to Virgin Media's V6, TV 360 and Stream set-top boxes, which allows customers to "instantly access an extended range of attractive content, monetised through advertising".

It added that the project introduced the FAST channels into Virgin Media's electronic programming guide without making any changes to the set-top boxes' configurations, via using the Appstage application framework within the 24i Mod Sudio streaming platform, which itself is pre-integrated with Amagi's playout solutions.

"This has been a real team effort to give Virgin Media's customers access to a range of exciting new streamed content with a great user experience," said Aferian Chief Executive Officer Donald McGarva.

"The successful and seamless roll-out to a variety of device models already in the field is a testament to the powerful and flexible combination of 24i's Appstage Big Screen client, cloud-based Backstage content management system, and Amagi's unrivalled FAST solutions."

Amagi Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer KA Srinivasan commented: "Our collaboration with Virgin Media has been an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our technical prowess. Our achievement in integrating multiple FAST channels into Virgin Media's [set-top box] environment through a unified gateway has significantly enriched user choice and paved the way for incremental revenues."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

