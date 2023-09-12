(Alliance News) - Aferian PLC on Tuesday said that its subsidiaries 24i and Amino have been selected by Technische Betriebe Wil to power the video services of the latter's subsidiary, Thurcom.

Cambridge, England-based business-to-business company Aferian, which provides video streaming solutions, said Thurcom is the largest regional telecom provider in Switzerland.

Aferian said its joint TV-as-a-service solution will "uniquely enable Thurcom to significantly improve time to market, while reducing on-site infrastructure and operational complexity to deliver a superior user experience for its subscribers".

Aferian continued: "By selecting the only fully managed, end-to-end TVaaS solution in the Swiss market, Thurcom is capitalising on the strengths of interoperability between 24i, Amino and Swisscom Broadcast. The 24i FokusOnTV middleware solution is pre-integrated with Swisscom Broadcast's premium headend infrastructure, which will give Thurcom instant access to more than 600 national and international TV channels, and 24/7 monitoring from a dedicated European Network Operations Centre."

Aferian said that 24i's sister company Amino will provide its streaming devices and device management software platform which are both pre-integrated with FokusOnTV.

The Thurcom TV app will be available on mobile devices running Apple Inc's iOS or Google's Android operating systems from Alphabet Inc, Aferian said, as well as Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TVs and Google's Chromecast.

Aferian said this will give subscribers the ability to pause, resume or restart live TV channels, along with network personalised video recording capabilities.

"Thurcom is an ideal deployment to highlight all the advantages of an advanced and truly end-to-end TVaaS platform. The configurability and multi-device support really help transform an off-the-shelf platform into a branded and localised pay TV user experience that keeps subscribers engaged," said Aferian Chief Executive Officer Donald McGarva.

Technische Betriebe Wil Head of Communications Network Stefan Huber added: "Our main goal as a public utility in Switzerland is to leverage state-of-the-art technology to provide robust and reliable video services that maximise the reach to all households in our region.

"The integrated TVaaS solution from Swisscom, 24i and Amino will enable us to efficiently launch a modern video experience with all the features our subscribers expect, while also allowing us to easily scale as we transition from cable to IPTV for further expansion."

Shares in Aferian closed down 5.7% to 16.50 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

