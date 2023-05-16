Advanced search
    AMO   GB00B013SN63

AFERIAN PLC

(AMO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:45:14 2023-05-16 am EDT
31.80 GBX   -12.88%
Aferian skips final dividend after swinging to annual loss on charges

05/16/2023 | 09:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Aferian PLC on Tuesday reported a loss for its last financial year, due to higher operating expenses and exceptional costs, but said it expects growth in the current half year.

Aferian, a Cambridge-based business-to-business video streaming solutions company, swung to a pretax loss of USD16.9 million in the year ended November 30, compared with a USD4.8 million profit a year prior.

Revenue decreased by 1.9% to USD91.1 million from USD92.9 million.

Operating expenses increased by 48% to USD58.6 million from USD39.7 million, and exceptional items multiplied to USD6.7 million from USD1.5 million. Aferian also took a USD12.5 million impairment of goodwill.

Aferian did not declare a final dividend for financial 2022, having declared one of 2.87 US cents for financial 2021. It had paid an interim dividend of 1.26 cents per share back in August last year.

Aferian expects revenue for the current financial year to be significantly below last year's, and it said device sales for its Amino division have been lower than expected in the current half year. However it also expects to report growth this half year in its 24i division.

"We have continued to invest in innovation across the group, strengthening our data-centric product offering and are seeing increasing quality of engagement with current and prospective customers," Chief Executive Officer Donald McGarva commented.

However he acknowledged "the wider macroeconomic environment during the year led some customers to review their capital expenditure and delay new orders".

McGarva added: "Post period end, we have taken several actions to reduce the Group's operating cost base and capital [research and development] spend in order to streamline the way we do business and position us for future growth...Aferian is well-positioned to benefit from the continued convergence of streaming and pay TV across our industry."

Shares in Aferian were 9.6% lower at 33.00p in London on Tuesday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 74,3 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 3,28 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,86x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 31,1 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 82,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,50 GBX
Average target price 153,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Kevin McGarva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Andrew Russell Carlisle Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Mark Benjamin Wells Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Evensen Chief Technology Officer
Mike Tang Senior Vice President-Engineering & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFERIAN PLC-63.68%39
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.13%192 913
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.26%48 953
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.64.71%43 180
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.70%42 537
NOKIA OYJ-12.50%22 932
