Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aferian Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMO   GB00B013SN63

AFERIAN PLC

(AMO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:59 2022-10-24 am EDT
81.00 GBX   -37.69%
05:00aIN BRIEF: Aferian adjusted operating profit to drop as cash plummets
AI
10/17Aferian to Settle Balance in Purchase of 24i Unit Media
MT
09/01AFERIAN PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Aferian adjusted operating profit to drop as cash plummets

10/24/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aferian PLC - Cambridge-based business-to-business video streaming solutions company - Expects device revenue for financial year 2022 ending November 30 to be 10% lower than expected in June. Notes Amino business experienced delays as customers reduce working capital. However, notes that exit annual recurring revenue and software growth of 15% and 5% respectively is in line with management expectations, but much lower than on a constant currency basis, for which ARR revenue and software growth are estimated at 25% and 15% respectively. Further, notes USD5.5 million one-off charge for costs.

The firm now expects financial year adjusted operating profit of USD7.8 million to USD8.8 million, down at least 25% from USD11.8 million a year prior. Aferian adds it will recognise a USD5.5m charge in financial year 2022 due to an aborted "significant" acquisition opportunity.

Further, it anticipates net cash to plummet to between USD2 million and USD2 million in debt at the end of November, versus net cash of USD14.2 million a year before.

Current stock price: 84.89 pence, down 35% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 48%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AFERIAN PLC
05:00aIN BRIEF: Aferian adjusted operating profit to drop as cash plummets
AI
10/17Aferian to Settle Balance in Purchase of 24i Unit Media
MT
09/01AFERIAN PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31Aferian Plc Partners with Swisscom Broadcast to Launch FokusOnTV
CI
08/25Aferian : Half Year Earning Document
PU
08/24Transcript : Aferian Plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
08/24Aferian plc Updates in Respect of the Interim Dividend Dates for the Year Ending 30 Nov..
CI
08/23Earnings Flash (AFRN.L) AFERIAN Posts H1 Revenue $44.5M
MT
08/23Earnings Flash (AFRN.L) AFERIAN Reports H1 Loss $-0.02
MT
08/23Aferian Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 81,8 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
Net income 2022 4,06 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net cash 2022 10,3 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 111 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AFERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Aferian Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 130,00 GBX
Average target price 181,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Kevin McGarva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Andrew Russell Carlisle Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Mark Benjamin Wells Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Evensen Chief Technology Officer
Mike Tang Senior Vice President-Engineering & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFERIAN PLC-18.24%124
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.46%175 735
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.68%37 779
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-23.12%33 629
NOKIA OYJ-22.74%23 678
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.94%23 234