Affiliated Managers : 11-11-22-AMG Q3'22 Transcript

NOVEMBER 07, 2022 / 1:30PM, AMG.N - Q3 2022 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Call

And given our strong year-to-date performance, we expect earnings per share to grow approximately 10% in 2022 on top of the 37% earnings growth we delivered in 2021. Notably, our results in these two years have been generated in dramatically different markets. In 2021, world markets grew significantly against the backdrop of low rates and easing monetary policies, in stark contrast to the severe drawdown in 2022 amid tightening monetary policies and geopolitical risks.

AMG's strong performance across disparate market environments highlights the efficacy of our model and the diversification of our business. And as we'll discuss today, we believe AMG is uniquely positioned for success and continued growth in the new environment.

Our business profile is intentional and unique. We have strategically evolved AMG over the past decade by deliberately investing in a diversified group of leading independent managers across a broad array of asset classes. Our high-qualitypartner-owned firms have collectively provided us even greater ballast against the changing environment by strengthening AMG's overall earnings power and stability, enabling us to participate in upward trending markets and simultaneously providing us a buffer against volatility and dislocation. Our Affiliates have distinguished themselves through their investment performance, and enhanced their potential to generate organic growth. We believe there are several factors that will drive client behavior going forward, and that AMG, and our Affiliates are positioned to benefit from these trends.

First, portfolio construction is going to take center stage. After a decade of highly correlated increases in risk assets, this year, investors received a reminder, in many cases a painful one -- of the value of portfolio construction and diversification. As the lessons of the Global Financial Crisis waned over time and markets continued to rise, investor focus on the risk and return considerations that are so critical in building a balanced portfolio over market cycles slowly eroded. As a result, portfolios became far too heavily weighted toward growth at inflated valuations -- in both the public and private markets. Investors either chose to chase growth or unknowingly participated in that chase. Going forward, clients will need to construct portfolios to address the longer-term emerging risks and trends that this new market environment will bring.

Second, the diversification and capital protection provided by liquid alternatives will be critical in building more resilient portfolios. The excellent performance generated by AMG's Affiliates in the current environment provides ample evidence that investors who had previously chosen to underweight these strategies can no longer ignore the meaningful advantages of integrating them into their portfolios. The performance of liquid alternatives, particularly in times of market disruption, remind us of the foundational lessons of portfolio construction. And we strongly believe that these strategies and our Affiliates, including Systematica, Capula, Garda, Winton and AQR are all well positioned to benefit from future allocations to uncorrelated return streams.

Finally, we believe that thoughtful portfolio construction will require even greater valuation-sensitivity and risk awareness. The outlook for risk assets has shifted given changes in long-term assumptions on risk-free rates and terminal value. As investors recalibrate their portfolios, we expect a return to a more fundamental, value-sensitive approach to investing, and our Affiliates are well-positioned for future allocations given their focus on quality and value strategies.

We believe that taking an active approach will be critical to achieving clients' risk and return objectives across both public and private markets. Given their entrepreneurial independent models and alignment with clients, our Affiliates are well-positioned in volatile markets to deliver differentiated long-term returns. Critically, alpha generation is driven by skill, not scale. We believe that knowledge, experience and dynamic decision-making are going to be essential for navigating the new environment.

And while we are still in the early innings of this evolution, our Affiliates are positioned to benefit from the increasing need for active management in portfolios across both liquid and illiquid strategies.

As I said earlier, AMG's business model is uniquely advantaged by our ability to shape our business and scale our earnings power through investments in new and existing Affiliates. As we execute on our strategy of investing in areas of secular growth, our partnership approach continues to resonate with the highest-quality independent firms. In October, we made a minority investment in a new Affiliate, Peppertree Capital Management, a leading $4 billion communications infrastructure firm that is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing tailwinds surrounding the demand for data. This new partnership enhances our participation in real assets and is our first Affiliate wholly dedicated to infrastructure, bringing further diversification to our business profile. The Peppertree team was attracted to AMG's partnership approach, which preserves their operational autonomy and investment independence while providing access to our strategic capabilities.

