Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG   US0082521081

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.

(AMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
177.04 USD   +0.14%
07:10aEarnings Flash (AMG) AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $539.6M
MT
07:10aEarnings Flash (AMG) AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $17.40
MT
07:01aAMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affiliated Managers : AMG Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

02/06/2023 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Overview

Q4 2022

AMG: Partner to Industry-Leading Independent Investment Firms

30 year partnership history

with leading investment specialists

35+ independent Affiliates offering diverse suite of investment products

>$1 billion EBITDA across

outstanding return-oriented strategies

Industry-Leading Independent Managers

Attractive partnership model self-selects

entrepreneurial, growing firms and enables access

to specialist capabilities at scale

Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

Unique combination of growth drivers

provide ability to scale and evolve to meet

client demand trends

High-Quality, Diverse Product Set

Excellent breadth and quality of products

managed by independent firms with superior alpha generating capabilities

Strong Recurring Cash Flow

Significant recurring cash flow available to fund growth investments and return capital to shareholders

Creating long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms,

and allocating resources to areas of highest growth and return

All data as of 12/31/22. EBITDA represents LTM as of 12/31/22.

2 |

Diverse Affiliate Group Operating Across Areas of High Growth and Secular Demand

EBITDA Contribution by Strategy

Multi-Asset and

Fixed Income

6%

Alternatives

6%

48%

28%

31%

Equities

18%

46%

17%

Global Equities

Illiquid Alternatives

U.S. Equities

Liquid Alternatives

Multi-Asset and Fixed Income

Aligned With Key Client Demand Trends

>50% of EBITDA from High-Growth Areas

Private

Markets

GrowthOrganic

Liquid

Alternatives

Dedicated

ESG

Wealth

Management

All EBITDA percentage data calculated as of 12/31/22 LTM and adjusted for full-year impact of new Affiliate investments.

3 |

Strategy Supports Compounding of Earnings Growth at Industry-Leading Rate

Significant Opportunities to Drive Growth and Compound

Earnings at a High Rate of Return Over Time

Affiliate

Performance

Diversified market

exposures and alpha

generation

Share

Repurchases

Committed to returning

Affiliate

excess capital primarily

Investments

through share

repurchases

Partnering with high-

Organic

quality businesses to

Growth

enhance earnings and

organic growth

Net client cash flows

driven by secular

growth areas and

distribution

Illustrative

Annual

Growth

Mid-Teens Annualized Growth Opportunity Over Time

4 |

Uniquely Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Growth and Shareholder Value

1

Multiple Growth Drivers:

Diversified market exposures and alpha generation, organic growth, and Affiliate investments all drive growth

2 Enhanced Stability Through Structure:

Diversified asset base and partnership structure enhance business stability and flexibility to invest for growth

3 Disciplined Capital Allocation:

Disciplined allocation of cash flow supports significant growth investment and efficient capital return

Organic

Growth

Affiliate

Affiliate

Investment

Investments

Performance

Growth

Investments

Partnership

and Capital

Structure

Return

Flexible

Diversified

Capital

Business and

Resources

Product Set

Earnings Growth and

Shareholder Value Creation

AMG's unique business model positions the firm for long-term growth and shareholder value creation

5 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMG - Affiliated Managers Group Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 11:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
07:10aEarnings Flash (AMG) AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $539.6M
MT
07:10aEarnings Flash (AMG) AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $17.40
MT
07:01aAMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
AQ
07:00aAffiliated Managers : AMG Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06:03aNorth American Morning Briefing: Payrolls -3-
DJ
01/30AMG to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 6, 2023
AQ
01/24Pantheon welcomes four new Partners, announces global promotions to enhance long-term g..
AQ
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Affiliated Managers Group Price Target to $187 From $191, Maintai..
MT
2022Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces the Retirement of David M. Billings as Genera..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 392 M - -
Net income 2022 544 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 6 669 M 6 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 050
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 177,04 $
Average target price 177,13 $
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay C. Horgen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom M. Wojcik Chief Financial Officer
Dwight D. Churchill Chairman
Stephen T. Pruell Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Tracy Soehle Senior VP-Legal & Compliance, Senior Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.11.75%6 669
BLACKROCK, INC.6.85%113 390
UBS GROUP AG17.06%67 761
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.35%40 608
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.72%37 287
STATE STREET CORPORATION17.42%31 789