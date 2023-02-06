Affiliated Managers : AMG Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
AMG: Partner to Industry-Leading Independent Investment Firms
30 year partnership history
with leading investment specialists
35+ independent Affiliates offering diverse suite of investment products
>$1 billion EBITDA across
outstanding return-oriented strategies
Industry-Leading Independent Managers
Attractive partnership model self-selects
entrepreneurial, growing firms and enables access
to specialist capabilities at scale
Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy
Unique combination of growth drivers
provide ability to scale and evolve to meet
client demand trends
High-Quality, Diverse Product Set
Excellent breadth and quality of products
managed by independent firms with superior alpha generating capabilities
Strong Recurring Cash Flow
Significant recurring cash flow available to fund growth investments and return capital to shareholders
Creating long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms,
and allocating resources to areas of highest growth and return
All data as of 12/31/22. EBITDA represents LTM as of 12/31/22.
2
|
Diverse Affiliate Group Operating Across Areas of High Growth and Secular Demand
EBITDA Contribution by Strategy
Multi-Asset and
Fixed Income
6%
Alternatives
6%
48%
28%
31%
17%
Global Equities
Illiquid Alternatives
U.S. Equities
Liquid Alternatives
Multi-Asset and Fixed Income
Aligned With Key Client Demand Trends
>50% of EBITDA from High-Growth Areas
Private
Markets
GrowthOrganic
Liquid
Alternatives
Dedicated
ESG
Wealth
Management
All EBITDA percentage data calculated as of 12/31/22 LTM and adjusted for full-year impact of new Affiliate investments.
3
|
Strategy Supports Compounding of Earnings Growth at Industry-Leading Rate
Significant Opportunities to Drive Growth and Compound
Earnings at a High Rate of Return Over Time
Affiliate
Performance
Diversified market
exposures and alpha
generation
Share
Repurchases
Committed to returning
Affiliate
excess capital primarily
Investments
through share
repurchases
Partnering with high-
Organic
quality businesses to
Growth
enhance earnings and
organic growth
Net client cash flows
driven by secular
growth areas and
distribution
Illustrative
Annual
Growth
Mid-Teens Annualized Growth Opportunity Over Time
Uniquely Positioned to Deliver Long-Term Growth and Shareholder Value
1
Multiple Growth Drivers:
Diversified market exposures and alpha generation, organic growth, and Affiliate investments all drive growth
2 Enhanced Stability Through Structure:
Diversified asset base and partnership structure enhance business stability and flexibility to invest for growth
3 Disciplined Capital Allocation:
Disciplined allocation of cash flow supports significant growth investment and efficient capital return
Organic
Growth
Affiliate
Affiliate
Investment
Investments
Performance
Growth
Investments
Partnership
and Capital
Structure
Return
Flexible
Diversified
Capital
Business and
Resources
Product Set
Earnings Growth and
Shareholder Value Creation
AMG's unique business model positions the firm for long-term growth and shareholder value creation
Sales 2022
2 392 M
-
-
Net income 2022
544 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
15,7x
Yield 2022
0,02%
Capitalization
6 669 M
6 669 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,98x
Nbr of Employees
4 050
Free-Float
63,8%
