AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
AbCheck s.r.o. Receives Grant to Further Develop a Discovery Technology for Functional Antibodies using Microfluidics

10/06/2020 | 06:30am EDT


Pilsen, Czech Republic, October 6, 2020 - AbCheck s.r.o., a leader in providing antibody drug discovery, engineering and optimization services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has been awarded a grant supporting the further development of a unique approach for the discovery of functional antibodies using a microfluidic system. The grant was awarded from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic as the managing authority Operational Program, Enterprise and Innovation for Competitiveness.

The grant, entitled Research and development of a unique biotechnology for the isolation of antibodies with a therapeutic effect warrants up to €1.44 million over 3 years and supports the further development of the microfluidic technology for the discovery of rare therapeutic antibodies. The technology allows the screening of droplets containing cells expressing antibodies at a rate of millions droplets per day. Furthermore, AbCheck will continue the development of screening assays for direct functionality selection, e.g. for agonistic antibodies activating a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR). The combination of such assays with the high throughput microfluidic technology allows the discovery of extremely rare antibodies.

"We are delighted that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic has realized the potential of this novel approach for the discovery of antibodies and subsequently awarded AbCheck with the grant," stated Volker Lang, Ph.D, Managing Director of AbCheck.

"We have been developing the microfluidic system for 2.5 years and have progressed to a stage where we can identify functional antibodies with very specialized properties,” stated Oleh Petriv, Ph.D, Head of New Technologies at AbCheck. “This grant will enable AbCheck to significantly speed up the development of a differentiated arsenal of bioassays to discover very rare and unique antibodies for emerging cancer treatments.” 

About AbCheck
AbCheck s.r.o. discovers and optimizes human antibodies leveraging several proprietary platforms including in vitro and in vivo technologies. We use phage/yeast display libraries (AbSieve®), mass humanization and antibody optimization (AbAccel®) and a microfluidic platform to provide high quality leads. Flexibly adapting to our partners’ needs, we offer a variety of business models, including deals without royalties. AbCheck has proven its capabilities in multiple partnerships throughout the US and Europe. AbCheck is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affimed GmbH. For more information, please visit http://abcheck.eu.

Contact Information:

AbCheck
Dr. Volker Lang
Managing Director
+420 378 051500
v.lang@abcheckantibodies.eu

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
