SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affimed N : 2021 Virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference

09/25/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
2021 Virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference
Presenter

Adi Hoess

Date

September 27, 2021

Time

10:00 a.m. EDT

Disclaimer

Affimed NV published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 00:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40,6 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net income 2021 -57,4 M -67,3 M -67,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 640 M 750 M 750 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AFFIMED N.V.
Duration : Period :
Affimed N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,34 €
Average target price 12,48 €
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adolf Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Angus W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Arndt Schottelius Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIMED N.V.7.56%750
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.19%89 259
BIONTECH SE309.08%80 542
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.34.39%68 685
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.25%66 425
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.31%47 634