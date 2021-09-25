Affimed N : 2021 Virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference
2021 Virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference
Sales 2021
40,6 M
47,6 M
47,6 M
Net income 2021
-57,4 M
-67,3 M
-67,3 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-11,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
640 M
750 M
750 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
15,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022
10,4x
Nbr of Employees
153
Free-Float
97,2%
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
5,34 €
Average target price
12,48 €
Spread / Average Target
134%
