|
Affimed N : Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
09/24/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Disclaimer
Affimed NV published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:44:00 UTC
|
|All news about AFFIMED N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
22,3 M
26,0 M
26,0 M
|Net income 2020
|
-33,4 M
-38,9 M
-38,9 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-7,04x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
240 M
280 M
279 M
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|10,7x
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|9,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|137
|Free-Float
|93,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
6,11 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,84 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
199%
|Spread / Average Target
|
115%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
79,2%