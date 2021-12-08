Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affimed N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFMD   NL0010872420

AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/07 04:00:00 pm
6.45 USD   +5.74%
03:22aAFFIMED N : Investor Day
PU
11/22Health Care Stocks Finishing Mixed This Afternoon
MT
11/22Health Care Stocks Drifting Near Unchanged Mark Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affimed N : Investor Day

12/08/2021 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor Day
Presenter

Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO

Date

December 9, 2021

Time

8:30 am EDT / 14:30 CEST

Dial-in

United States: +1 (409) 220-9054
EMEA: +44 (0) 8000 323836
Confirmation Code: 3065475

Disclaimer

Affimed NV published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFFIMED N.V.
03:22aAFFIMED N : Investor Day
PU
11/22Health Care Stocks Finishing Mixed This Afternoon
MT
11/22Health Care Stocks Drifting Near Unchanged Mark Monday
MT
11/22Affimed NV's Innate Cell Engager Achieves 100% Objective Response Rate In Phase 1/2 Lym..
MT
11/22Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open as Potential China Easing Lifts Sentiment
MT
11/22Top Premarket Gainers
MT
11/22AFFIMED N : Announces 100% Objective Response Rate at Highest Dose in Phase 1-2 Study of C..
PU
11/22Affimed Announces 100% Objective Response Rate at Highest Dose in Phase 1-2 Study of Co..
GL
11/22Affimed Announces Interim Clinical Results from the Investigator-Initiated Phase 1-2 St..
CI
11/17Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Affimed With Buy Rating, $11 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIMED N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 38,1 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net income 2021 -56,0 M -63,2 M -63,2 M
Net cash 2021 172 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 705 M 794 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AFFIMED N.V.
Duration : Period :
Affimed N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,72 €
Average target price 11,39 €
Spread / Average Target 99,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adolf Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Angus W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Arndt Schottelius Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIMED N.V.10.82%794
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.55%87 368
BIONTECH SE243.27%73 106
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.46%66 402
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.75%63 075
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-13.17%52 178