Affimed N : Investor Day
Investor Day
Dial-in
United States: +1 (409) 220-9054
EMEA: +44 (0) 8000 323836
Confirmation Code: 3065475
|Sales 2021
|
38,1 M
43,1 M
43,1 M
|Net income 2021
|
-56,0 M
-63,2 M
-63,2 M
|Net cash 2021
|
172 M
194 M
194 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-12,2x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
705 M
794 M
795 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|14,0x
|EV / Sales 2022
|11,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|153
|Free-Float
|97,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
5,72 €
|Average target price
|
11,39 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
99,0%