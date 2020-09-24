Log in
AFFIMED N.V.

AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/24 01:58:23 pm
3.305 USD   -0.15%
01:45pAFFIMED N : Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
PU
01:45pAFFIMED N : Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
PU
01:45pAFFIMED N : 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
Affimed N : Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

09/24/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Presenter

Adi Hoess

Date

September 21, 2020

Time

3:20 pm ET

Webcast

Disclaimer

Affimed NV published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:44:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 22,3 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2020 -33,4 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 240 M 280 M 279 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 93,7%
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,11 €
Last Close Price 2,84 €
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolf Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fischer Chief Operating Officer
Angus W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIMED N.V.20.80%280
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.91%79 097
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.49%68 716
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS50.52%59 475
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.47.17%34 125
BEIGENE, LTD.65.71%24 830
