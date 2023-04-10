Advanced search
Affimed N : Presentation

04/10/2023 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACTUALIZING THE UNTAPPED POTENTIAL OF THE INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Affimed's Approach to Advancing Immuno-Oncology

April 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary, including statements regarding our future financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the value of our ROCK® platform, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies (as well as the fact that the current clinical data of AFM13 in combination with NK cell therapy is based on AFM13 precomplexed with allogeneic cord blood-derived NK cells from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as opposed to Artiva's AB-101), the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the macroeconomic trends that may affect the industry or us, such as the instability in the banking sector experienced in the first quarter of 2023, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, political events, war, terrorism, business interruptions and other geopolitical events and uncertainties, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Affimed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The information contained in this presentation is solely for the purpose of familiarizing potential investors with Affimed and should be considered in the context of Affimed's SEC

filings (including its effective registration statement and related prospectus), Form 20-F and other documents Affimed had filed with the SEC) and other public announcements that Affimed may make, by press release or otherwise from time to time. You should read these filings for more complete information about Affimed before making any investments in Affimed. You may get these filings for free by visiting EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This presentation and information contained herein should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice to recipients. It is not targeted to the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. It is not intended to provide the basis for any third-party evaluation of any securities or any offering of them and should not be considered as a recommendation that any recipient should subscribe for or purchase any securities.

2

Driving the revolution in

cancer treatment

Inspired by the immense potential of

the innate immune system (NK cells and

macrophages), we are dedicated to

unlocking profound possibilities through

the development of our Innate Cell

Engagers (ICE®) and to bringing new hope

to those whose lives have been forever

changed by the impact of cancer

Our Approach for Delivering Transformative, Indication-Specific Medicines Has Been Clinically Validated

Pioneer Powerful ICE® Monotherapies

In indications where the innate immune system is functional

Combine ICE® With NK Cells

Supplement patients with dysregulated innate immune systems with targeted cellular therapy

Combine ICE® With Other I-O Therapies

Co-activation of innate and adaptive immune systems

Expand and Accelerate With Partnerships

Maximize potential of pipeline through partnership strategy

ICE® = innate cell engager

I-O = immuno-oncology

NK = natural killer

4

Affimed's ROCK® Platform

Triggering a Full Immune Response in the Fight Against Cancer

Key Features of Affimed's Innate Cell Engagers (ICE®)

Novel mode of action:

  • ICE® activate the not yet leveraged anti-tumoral powers of innate immunity
  • ICE® trigger ADCC and ADCP of NK cells and macrophages, respectively
  • ICE® are active over a broad range of tumor antigen expression levels
  • ICE® enable cross-talk with adaptive immunity
  • Modular platform to build and develop ICE®

Clinical success story (based on AFM13, AFM24):

  • Superior safety profile compared to other treatment options
  • Utility across multiple indications
  • Well suited for combinations:
    • Synergy with NK cells
    • Synergy with CPIs

5

Disclaimer

Affimed NV published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
