Affimed N : Presents Findings from the Dose-escalation Phase of the First-in-human Study of AFM24 in Patients with EGFR-positive Solid Tumors - Form 6-K

Affimed Presents Findings from the Dose-escalation Phase of the First-in-human

Study of AFM24 in Patients with EGFR-positive Solid Tumors

• The recommended phase 2 dose was determined at 480 mg

• AFM24 has demonstrated a well-managed safety profile

• Pharmacodynamic activity was observed at doses of 160 mg and higher

• The maximum tolerated dose was not reached and the dose escalation continues at 720 mg

• For the broad clinical AFM24 program, patients are recruited in three studies, two of which are combination studies, in 7 indications

Heidelberg, Germany, April 8, 2022 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) ("Affimed", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced data from the dose escalation phase of the phase 1/2a study with the Company's Innate Cell Engager (ICE®) AFM24 as monotherapy at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). A poster will be presented on April 11 during the Phase I Clinical Trials 1 session.

The poster presentation includes data of 29 heavily pretreated patients with a variety of tumors known to express EGFR, who have received AFM24 as weekly infusions across six dose levels from 14 mg to 480 mg. AFM24 demonstrated a well-managed safety profile. The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events were infusion-related reactions, nausea and headache. Stable disease was observed as best response in 8 of 24 response-evaluable patients.

The pharmacokinetic and CD16A receptor occupancy data demonstrate good target engagement at doses of 320 mg and 480 mg. Pharmacodynamic activity was observed at doses of 160 mg and higher. The recommended phase 2 dose was determined at 480 mg based on safety and tolerability, exposure and CD16A receptor occupancy. The maximum tolerated dose was not reached by the treatment regimen up to 480 mg. Enrollment in the dose escalation has continued at a dose of 720 mg for the purpose of collecting additional data on safety and tolerability.

"Having reached a safe and well-tolerated recommend phase 2 dose with pharmacologic and pharmacodynamic activity is a major milestone for the AFM24 program," said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer at Affimed. "This has been important for the initiation of a broad development program assessing the efficacy of AFM24 as monotherapy and in combinations, and we're planning to provide first updates on the studies in 2022."