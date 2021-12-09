Affimed N : Press Release dated December 9, 2021 - Form 6-K

PRESS RELEASE Affimed to Host Virtual Investor Call Today to Discuss Treatment of CD30-positive Lymphoma Patients with Cord Blood-derived Natural Killer Cells Pre-complexed with Innate Cell Engager AFM13 - For the 13 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) the response rate after one cycle of treatment remains at 100% with a 38.5% complete response (CR) rate; one additional patient completed cycle 1 at the RP2D and was assessed with a partial response (PR) - Three of 3 patients treated with two cycles in the dose escalation part of the study at the RP2D remain in CR at 6 months after start of treatment - Side effect profile shows only five instances of transient infusion-related reactions (IRR) in more than 100 AFM13 infusions with no episodes of neurotoxicity, CRS or GvHD Heidelberg, Germany, December 9, 2021 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer will host today a financial community call to discuss recent findings from the investigator sponsored trial (IST) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center investigating the treatment of CD30-positive lymphoma patients with its innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM13, pre-complexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells (AFM13-104). A treatment cycle consists of lymphodepleting chemotherapy with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide followed two days later by a single infusion of cytokine-preactivated and expanded cbNK cells that are pre-complexed with AFM13, followed by three weekly infusions of AFM13 (200 mg) monotherapy. Responses are assessed on day 28 by FDG-PET and patients can receive up to two cycles. Three patients were treated with 1×106, three patients with 1×107 and 13 patients with 1×108AFM13-pre-complexed cbNK cells per kg body weight. Response Assessment A total of 19 patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas (17 and 2 patients, respectively) have been treated to date across three dose cohorts. According to investigator assessment, 17 of 19 patients had achieved an objective response (ORR 89.5%) to the treatment, with seven complete responses (CR 36.8%) and ten partial responses (PR 52.6%).

In patients treated at the RP2D level of 1x108 cbNK cells per kg, 12 of 13 had classical Hodgkin lymphoma and 1 patient had CD30-positive NHL. In this cohort, 100% of patients responded after the first cycle of treatment with five CRs (38.5%) and seven PRs (61.5%). All patients treated at the RP2D have now received a second cycle of therapy. Response evaluation after cycle 2 will be reported at a future scientific conference. Initial Durability of Response Observations Nine patients treated in the dose escalation phase of the study had follow-up at 6 months. Of note, the three patients treated at the RP2D remain in remission at 6 months after start of treatment, two without additional treatment and one on anti-PD-1 antibody maintenance. In the four responders out of six treated at the two lower dose levels, one patient, who started treatment in September 2020, remains in remission after consolidation autologous stem cell transplant, and three relapsed at 3.4, 4.8 and 6.3 months after start of therapy. Safety Five reported cases of transient infusion related reactions were reported after the monotherapy infusions of AFM13. Of note, there were no instances of serious adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome, immune cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome or graft-versus-host disease.

About the Phase 1-2 Study The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is studying AFM13 in an investigator-initiated phase 1-2 trial in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas. The first phase of this study involves dose escalation of pre-complexed NK cells, with patients receiving lymphodepleting chemotherapy followed by 1×106 NK cells/kg in Cohort 1; 1×107 NK cells/kg in Cohort 2; and 1×108 NK cells/kg in Cohort 3. The trial is designed to explore safety and to determine the recommended phase 2 dose and evaluate its activity. The recommended phase 2 dose was determined as 1×108 NK cells/kg. In each cohort, the dose of the pre-complexed NK cells with AFM13 is followed by weekly doses of 200 mg AFM13 monotherapy for three weeks, with each patient evaluated for dose-limiting toxicities and responses on day 28. MD Anderson has an institutional financial conflict of interest with Affimed related to this research and has therefore implemented an Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan. Additional information about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04074746). About AFM13 AFM13 is a first-in-class innate cell engager (ICE®) that uniquely activates the innate immune system to destroy CD30-positive hematologic tumors. AFM13 induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells, leveraging the power of the innate immune system by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages. AFM13 is Affimed's most advanced ICE® clinical program and is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma or transformed mycosis fungoides (REDIRECT). The study is actively recruiting. Additional details can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04101331).