For the month of June, 2024

Affimed N.V.

AFFIMED N.V.

Annual General Meeting Results

On June 26, 2024, Affimed N.V. ("Affimed" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 AGM"). The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are below.

Agenda item 3: Adoption of the Statutory Annual Accounts for the financial year 2023

Affimed shareholders approved the adoption of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2023.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,711,096

6,641 4,849 0

Agenda item 4: Discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023

Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,201,420

399,482 121,684 0

Agenda item 5: Discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023

Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,414,015

287,837 20,734 0

Agenda item 6(a): Reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director

Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,548,623

33,159 140,804 0

Agenda item 6(b): Reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director

Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,544,920

51,107 126,559 0

Agenda item 6(c): Reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director

Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,513,920

81,694 126,972 0

Agenda item 8: Increase authorized share capital; Amendment of the articles of association

Affimed shareholders approved the proposal to increase authorized share capital; amendment of the articles of association.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,216,584

461,983 44,019 0

Agenda item 9(a): Authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares

Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

4,645,145

1,032,223 45,218 0

Agenda item 9(b): Authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a)

Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a).

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

4,664,367

1,023,340 34,879 0

Agenda item 10: Cancellation of shares

Affimed shareholders approved the cancellation of shares.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

4,843,558

50,084 828,944 0

Agenda item 11: Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024

Affimed shareholders approved the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

5,707,458

8,777 6,351 0

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

AFFIMED N.V.
Date: June 26, 2024

/s/ Andreas Harstrick

Name: Andreas Harstrick
Title: Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer
By:

/s/ Denise Mueller

Name: Denise Mueller
Title: Chief Business Officer

