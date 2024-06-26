UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of June, 2024 Commission File Number: 001-36619 Affimed N.V. Gottlieb-Daimler-Straße 2, 68165 Mannheim Germany (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F ☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form40-F Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

AFFIMED N.V. Annual General Meeting Results On June 26, 2024, Affimed N.V. ("Affimed" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 AGM"). The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are below. Agenda item 3: Adoption of the Statutory Annual Accounts for the financial year 2023 Affimed shareholders approved the adoption of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2023. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,711,096 6,641 4,849 0 Agenda item 4: Discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023 Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,201,420 399,482 121,684 0 Agenda item 5: Discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023 Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,414,015 287,837 20,734 0 Agenda item 6(a): Reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,548,623 33,159 140,804 0 Agenda item 6(b): Reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,544,920 51,107 126,559 0 Agenda item 6(c): Reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,513,920 81,694 126,972 0

Agenda item 8: Increase authorized share capital; Amendment of the articles of association Affimed shareholders approved the proposal to increase authorized share capital; amendment of the articles of association. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,216,584 461,983 44,019 0 Agenda item 9(a): Authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 4,645,145 1,032,223 45,218 0 Agenda item 9(b): Authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a) Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a). For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 4,664,367 1,023,340 34,879 0 Agenda item 10: Cancellation of shares Affimed shareholders approved the cancellation of shares. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 4,843,558 50,084 828,944 0 Agenda item 11: Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024 Affimed shareholders approved the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,707,458 8,777 6,351 0

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. AFFIMED N.V. Date: June 26, 2024 By: /s/ Andreas Harstrick Name: Andreas Harstrick Title: Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer By: /s/ Denise Mueller Name: Denise Mueller Title: Chief Business Officer

