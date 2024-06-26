UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of June, 2024
Commission File Number: 001-36619
Affimed N.V.
Gottlieb-Daimler-Straße 2,
68165 Mannheim
Germany
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F
☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form40-F
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
AFFIMED N.V.
Annual General Meeting Results
On June 26, 2024, Affimed N.V. ("Affimed" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 AGM"). The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are below.
Agenda item 3: Adoption of the Statutory Annual Accounts for the financial year 2023
Affimed shareholders approved the adoption of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2023.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,711,096
|6,641
|4,849
|0
Agenda item 4: Discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023
Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the managing directors for their management during the financial year 2023.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,201,420
|399,482
|121,684
|0
Agenda item 5: Discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023
Affimed shareholders approved the discharge of the supervisory directors for their supervision during the financial year 2023.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,414,015
|287,837
|20,734
|0
Agenda item 6(a): Reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director
Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as a managing director.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,548,623
|33,159
|140,804
|0
Agenda item 6(b): Reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director
Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as a managing director.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,544,920
|51,107
|126,559
|0
Agenda item 6(c): Reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director
Affimed shareholders approved the reappointment of Ms. Denise Michele Mueller as a managing director.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,513,920
|81,694
|126,972
|0
Agenda item 8: Increase authorized share capital; Amendment of the articles of association
Affimed shareholders approved the proposal to increase authorized share capital; amendment of the articles of association.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,216,584
|461,983
|44,019
|0
Agenda item 9(a): Authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares
Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
4,645,145
|1,032,223
|45,218
|0
Agenda item 9(b): Authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a)
Affimed shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to restrict and/or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 9(a).
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
4,664,367
|1,023,340
|34,879
|0
Agenda item 10: Cancellation of shares
Affimed shareholders approved the cancellation of shares.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
4,843,558
|50,084
|828,944
|0
Agenda item 11: Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024
Affimed shareholders approved the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
5,707,458
|8,777
|6,351
|0
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|AFFIMED N.V.
|Date: June 26, 2024
|By:
/s/ Andreas Harstrick
|Name: Andreas Harstrick
|Title: Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer
|By:
/s/ Denise Mueller
|Name: Denise Mueller
|Title: Chief Business Officer
