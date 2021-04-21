Affimed N : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



FORM 20-F/A

Amendment No. 1

(Mark One)

¨ REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

OR

¨ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to .

OR

¨ SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report

Commission file number: 001-36619

AFFIMED N.V.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)



The Netherlands

(Jurisdiction of incorporation

or organization) Technologiepark, Im Neuenheimer Feld

582

69120 Heidelberg, Germany,

(+49) 6221-6743-60 (Address of principal

executive offices) Adi Hoess, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (+49) 6221-6743-60

Technologiepark, Im Neuenheimer Feld

582

69120 Heidelberg, Germany

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile

number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Copy to:

Sophia Hudson

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

601 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Phone: 212 446 4750

Fax: 212 446 4900

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common shares, nominal value €0.01 per share AFMD The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital stock or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

Common shares: 98,287,333

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

¨ Yes x No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

¨ Yes x No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

x Yes ¨ No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

¨ Yes x No (not required)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large, accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of 'large, accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer ¨ Accelerated Filer x Non-accelerated Filer ¨ Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

†The term 'new or revised financial accounting standard' refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attention to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report x

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP ¨ International Financial Reporting Standards as issued Other ¨ by the International Accounting Standards Board x

If 'Other' has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

¨ Item 17 ¨ Item 18

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. x

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

¨ Yes x No

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On April 15, 2021, Affimed N.V. (the 'Company') filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Original Form 20-F'). This Amendment No. 1 (the 'Amendment') amends the Original Form 20-F solely to correct the consent of our independent accounting firm, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (the 'Auditor'). The auditor consent included in the Original Form 20-F inadvertently omitted the incorporation by reference into the Company's Form F-3 (File No. 333-227933). A new auditor consent with the relevant corrections is filed as Exhibit 15.1 hereto.

This Amendment with respect to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-227933) speaks as of the filing date of the Original Form 20-F and does not reflect any other events occurring after the filing of the Original Form 20-F. No revisions are being made to the Company's financial statements or any other disclosure contained in the Original Form 20-F. This Amendment does not otherwise update any exhibits as originally filed or previously amended.

In addition, as required by Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), new certifications by the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer are filed herewith as exhibits to this Amendment pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act and Section 1350 of Chapter 63 of Title 18 of the United States Code (18 U.S.C. 1350).

1

ITEM 19. Exhibits

2

* Filed herewith

** Previously filed † Certain confidential portions of this exhibit have been omitted and replaced with '[*****]'. Such identified information has been excluded from this exhibit because it (i) is not material and (ii) is the type that the registrant treats as private or confidential. †† Confidential treatment requested as to portions of the exhibit. Confidential materials omitted and filed separately with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3