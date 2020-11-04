Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Affimed N.V.    AFMD   NL0010872420

AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:30am EST

Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference (November 17-19, 2020)
Presentation date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Presentation time: 12:20 p.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. EST)

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day (November 19, 2020)
Affimed will host meetings with investors at the conference

A live webcast of the Jefferies Healthcare Conference presentation will be accessible on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/. A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact
Alexander Fudukidis

Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AFFIMED N.V.
06:30aAffimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/03Affimed to Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update Novem..
GL
10/20Affimed and NKMax America to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR-Targeted..
GL
10/14Affimed Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on AFM13-targeted NK cells..
GL
10/06Affimed Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cord B..
GL
10/06AbCheck s.r.o. Receives Grant to Further Develop a Discovery Technology for F..
GL
09/29Affimed to Present at Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit
GL
09/24AFFIMED N : Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
PU
09/24AFFIMED N : Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
PU
09/24AFFIMED N : 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,3 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2020 -33,4 M -39,0 M -39,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 235 M 276 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart AFFIMED N.V.
Duration : Period :
Affimed N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,10 €
Last Close Price 2,78 €
Spread / Highest target 204%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolf Hoess Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fischer Chief Operating Officer
Angus W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIMED N.V.19.34%276
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.46%73 757
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.39%58 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.57%54 904
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.80%41 438
BEIGENE, LTD.80.98%27 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group