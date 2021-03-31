Press Release : Affimed and NKMax America Announce FDA Clearance of IND Application to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK-01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

Heidelberg, Germany and Santa Ana, Calif., March 31, 2021 - Affimed N.V.
(NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and NKMax
America Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, announced today that the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an investigational new
drug application (IND) for an Affimed and NKMax America co-sponsored
Phase 1/2a dose escalation and expansion study in which the two
companies will investigate the combination of AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A
innate cell engager (ICE(R)), and SNK-01, an autologous NK-cell product,
in patients suffering from tumors known to express EGFR. The combination
represents a novel approach to exploring innate immunity-based
therapeutics to treat patients with solid tumors who failed conventional
therapy with the aim to improve outcomes for high-medical need patient
populations.
"This combination is part of our overall development strategy for AFM24,
the first and only innate cell engager in clinical development for solid
tumors. In addition to NK cell-based combinations, we are also
developing AFM24 as single agent and in combination with atezolizumab in
several tumor indications," said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Affimed's Chief
Medical Officer. "The mechanism of action of the two compounds could be
highly synergistic as AFM24 has strong binding affinity to NK cells,
directing them to kill tumor cells. Moreover, this combination approach
represents an opportunity to supplement patients with dysregulated
innate immune systems with targeted cellular therapy."
"The FDA clearance of our IND application for SNK-01 in combination with
AFM24 is an important milestone for our Natural Killer cell therapy
development program," said Stephen Chen, Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Technical Officer of NKMax America. "We look forward to
investigating this combination as part of our comprehensive strategy
aimed at producing a cell therapy for patients with advanced/metastatic
EGFR-expressing cancers."
Further Information About the AFM24/SNK-01 Phase 1/2a study
The Phase 1/2a study is based on preclinical in vitro testing, combining
Affimed's ICE(R) AFM24 with NKMax America autologous NK-cell product
SNK-01, which showed enhanced activity of NK cell induced target cell
killing. The Phase 1/2a study will be an open-label, non-randomized,
multi-center, US only, dose escalation trial to evaluate the combination
in adult patients with EGFR-expressing tumors. The primary objective of
the phase 1 study part will be to establish the safety and the
recommended phase 2 dose of AFM24/SNK-01 combination, as well as to
evaluate pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary activity in
patients with advanced cancers expressing EGFR. The phase 2a portion of
the study will evaluate the preliminary efficacy of AFM24 in patients
with select solid tumor subtypes.
About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company
committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by
actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The
company's proprietary ROCK(R) platform enables a tumor-targeted approach
to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling
a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and
combination therapy programs. The ROCK(R) platform predictably generates
customized innate cell engager (ICE(R)) molecules, which use patients'
immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled
Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE(R).
Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY,
Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and
pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever
derailing patients' lives. For more about the company's people, pipeline
and partners, please visit:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CgWsS_vD3_phAu_m9FNh65D0iaRM0pjJ-X9gI7I6DSBcQ1TyqAzN0PERacWJSMJVqOD0yJU7e0bpKMOTAaQmdA==
www.affimed.com.
About NKMax America
NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated
to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary
natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves
infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced
cytotoxicity across its autologous and allogeneic products which are all
derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product,
SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory
solid tumors and in a Phase 1/2a combination trial with Keytruda in
Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially
licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CgWsS_vD3_phAu_m9FNh62Ji1esBqFPyc7c7ge_kA4Dl1JQ81iR3LFvfhsuciSYhxP9zb30FfnLbhjeE9cZdcuNl2eLLsUlSEOITimkRXY0=
www.nkmaxamerica.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements,
which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may,
" "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would"
and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number
of places throughout this release and include statements regarding
intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current
expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of Affimed's
ROCK(R) platform, ICE(R) product candidates and AFM24, NKMax America's
NK cell technology and SNK-01, and preclinical development and clinical
trials, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in
Affimed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given
these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, and neither company
assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even
if new information becomes available in the future.
