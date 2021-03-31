Log in
AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
Press Release : Affimed and NKMax America Announce FDA Clearance of IND Application to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK-01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

03/31/2021 | 06:30am EDT
   Heidelberg, Germany and Santa Ana, Calif., March 31, 2021 - Affimed N.V. 
(NASDAQ: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and NKMax 
America Inc., a clinical stage biotech company, announced today that the 
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an investigational new 
drug application (IND) for an Affimed and NKMax America co-sponsored 
Phase 1/2a  dose escalation and expansion study in which the two 
companies will investigate the combination of AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A 
innate cell engager (ICE(R)), and SNK-01, an autologous NK-cell product, 
in patients suffering from tumors known to express EGFR. The combination 
represents a novel approach to exploring innate immunity-based 
therapeutics to treat patients with solid tumors who failed conventional 
therapy with the aim to improve outcomes for high-medical need patient 
populations. 
 
   "This combination is part of our overall development strategy for AFM24, 
the first and only innate cell engager in clinical development for solid 
tumors. In addition to NK cell-based combinations, we are also 
developing AFM24 as single agent and in combination with atezolizumab in 
several tumor indications," said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Affimed's Chief 
Medical Officer. "The mechanism of action of the two compounds could be 
highly synergistic as AFM24 has strong binding affinity to NK cells, 
directing them to kill tumor cells. Moreover, this combination approach 
represents an opportunity to supplement patients with dysregulated 
innate immune systems with targeted cellular therapy." 
 
   "The FDA clearance of our IND application for SNK-01 in combination with 
AFM24 is an important milestone for our Natural Killer cell therapy 
development program," said Stephen Chen, Chief Operating Officer and 
Chief Technical Officer of NKMax America.  "We look forward to 
investigating this combination as part of our comprehensive strategy 
aimed at producing a cell therapy for patients with advanced/metastatic 
EGFR-expressing cancers." 
 
   Further Information About the AFM24/SNK-01 Phase 1/2a study 
 
   The Phase 1/2a study is based on preclinical in vitro testing, combining 
Affimed's ICE(R) AFM24 with NKMax America autologous NK-cell product 
SNK-01, which showed enhanced activity of NK cell induced target cell 
killing. The Phase 1/2a study will be an open-label, non-randomized, 
multi-center, US only, dose escalation trial to evaluate the combination 
in adult patients with EGFR-expressing tumors. The primary objective of 
the phase 1 study part will be to establish the safety and the 
recommended phase 2 dose of AFM24/SNK-01 combination, as well as to 
evaluate pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary activity in 
patients with advanced cancers expressing EGFR. The phase 2a portion of 
the study will evaluate the preliminary efficacy of AFM24 in patients 
with select solid tumor subtypes. 
 
   About Affimed N.V. 
 
   Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company 
committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by 
actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The 
company's proprietary ROCK(R) platform enables a tumor-targeted approach 
to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling 
a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and 
combination therapy programs. The ROCK(R) platform predictably generates 
customized innate cell engager (ICE(R)) molecules, which use patients' 
immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled 
Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE(R). 
Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, 
Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and 
pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever 
derailing patients' lives. For more about the company's people, pipeline 
and partners, please visit: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CgWsS_vD3_phAu_m9FNh65D0iaRM0pjJ-X9gI7I6DSBcQ1TyqAzN0PERacWJSMJVqOD0yJU7e0bpKMOTAaQmdA== 
www.affimed.com. 
 
 
 
   About NKMax America 
 
   NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated 
to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary 
natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves 
infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced 
cytotoxicity across its autologous and allogeneic products which are all 
derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, 
SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory 
solid tumors and in a Phase 1/2a combination trial with Keytruda in 
Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially 
licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CgWsS_vD3_phAu_m9FNh62Ji1esBqFPyc7c7ge_kA4Dl1JQ81iR3LFvfhsuciSYhxP9zb30FfnLbhjeE9cZdcuNl2eLLsUlSEOITimkRXY0= 
www.nkmaxamerica.com. 
 
   Forward-Looking Statements 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements 
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, 
which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," 
"could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may, 
" "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" 
and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number 
of places throughout this release and include statements regarding 
intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current 
expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of Affimed's 
ROCK(R) platform, ICE(R) product candidates and AFM24, NKMax America's 
NK cell technology and SNK-01, and preclinical development and clinical 
trials, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in 
Affimed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given 
these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue 
reliance on these forward-looking statements, and neither company 
assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even 
if new information becomes available in the future. 
 
   Affimed Investor Contact 
 
   Alex Fudukidis 
 
   Head of Investor Relations 
 
   Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6v1g5Pf_a_iCJVNrH53ZfK7i9ZiFifzRaLv5ljWLv-Y1qGa0EgJYI-5kyJmEckgnZ_fs1Sna8EICkOeYXfQLIo1mUImtrO8GcXGn_xsX9XM= 
a.fudukidis@affimed.com 
 
   Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102 
 
   NK Max America Contact 
 
   Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP) 
 
   Vice President, Marketing 
 
   Email: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=B3L1ReAjx1oxbEirnYp5BTdV5wdUAuGsqv2RbwPMkrAyebcRLrOk6gqPHBisRVN4S_BGYoeBIooba1bZLCjF94wRmlW5mPYiBMRHAXKHpgE= 
dchua@nkmaxamerica.com 
 
   Tel.: +1 (949) 396-6830

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

