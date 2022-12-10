Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Affimed N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AFMD   NL0010872420

AFFIMED N.V.

(AFMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
2.040 USD   -0.49%
03:00pAffimed Reports Topline Data from AFM13 Monotherapy Phase 2 REDIRECT Study in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma
AQ
02:20pAffimed Provides Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Study of AFM13 Precomplexed with Cord Blood-Derived NK Cells at the ASH 2022 Annual Meeting
AQ
12/01Affimed to Host Investor Event Highlighting AFM13 Clinical Development at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting
AQ
Transcript : Affimed N.V. - Special Call

12/10/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Affimed's Investor Event to discuss [indiscernible] today and the development of AFM13, our CD30-positive new lymphoma targeting Innate Cell Engager at the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIMED N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 37,2 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2022 -83,4 M -87,9 M -87,9 M
Net cash 2022 188 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart AFFIMED N.V.
Duration : Period :
Affimed N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AFFIMED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Average target price 9,26 €
Spread / Average Target 378%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adolf Hoess Chief Commercial Officer
Angus W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Thomas O. Hecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Harstrick Chief Medical Officer
Arndt Schottelius Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIMED N.V.-63.04%305
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS46.32%80 144
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.20%80 108
BIONTECH SE-33.94%41 386
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.53%33 499
GENMAB A/S22.13%29 727