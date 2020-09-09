Log in
AFFIN BANK

(AFFIN)
AFFIN Bank : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

09/09/2020 | 12:40am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Affin Bank Berhad published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:39:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 051 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2020 381 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 2 860 M 686 M 685 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 463
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart AFFIN BANK
Duration : Period :
AFFIN Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,48 MYR
Last Close Price 1,43 MYR
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Razly Abdullah bin Ali President & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Agil bin Mohammed Natt Chairman
Zulkanain Bin Kassim Chief Operating Officer
Joanne May Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Suffian bin Haron Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIN BANK-24.74%686
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.20%156 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-31.32%53 851
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.24%52 432
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.74%45 161
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.76%43 016
