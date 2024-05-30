media release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 28 MAY 2024

AFFIN GROUP PARTNERS WITH LANDASAN LUMAYAN SDN BHD

FOR INTERCEPTOR 002

KUALA LUMPUR - AFFIN Group ("AFFIN" or "the Group"), in collaboration with Landasan Lumayan Sdn. Bhd. ("LLSB"), a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) or MBI, officially signed a sponsorship for the operation of the Interceptor 002 today. The ceremony saw the unveiling of the Group's logo on the vessel as the first Bank partner to support the cleaning and rehabilitation of the last 56-kilometrestretch of Klang River through this high-techand environmentally friendly solution.

The Interceptor 002, developed by The Ocean Cleanup, is the first out of two high-tech river cleanup solutions currently deployed in Malaysia. The autonomous system incorporates smart processing and solar-powered mechanics and continuously collects plastic waste and other debris from the river using a conveyor belt. The Interceptor helps to improve the existing cleanup efficiency, making for quicker and more scalable cleanup. To date, more than 2 million kg of trash have been removed by Interceptor 002, and with AFFIN's support, we envisage that it will continue to play a critical role in the river cleanup efforts.

The collaboration between AFFIN and LLSB advances efforts to raise awareness and advocacy on river conservation, flood prevention, and the preservation of the surrounding ecosystem that will have a positive impact on the environment and local communities along the Klang River, managed by LLSB in its role as the Master Developer of the Selangor Maritime Gateway project.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Affin Bank Berhad, Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah

said, "AFFIN is delighted to be involved in this initiative with LLSB and The Ocean Cleanup to clean and rehabilitate the Klang River. Through this partnership, we will closely collaborate to exchange knowledge, data, and insights, to drive progress towards this shared objective. This is in line with our AFFIN Axelerate 2028 (AX28) plan pillar of Responsible Banking with Impact (ESG), reflecting our passion for leaving things in a better state than we found them."

"Additionally, we are proud to engage with 85 students from eleven local schools and two international schools in this initiative as part of the Sri Aman Environmental and English Youth Leadership Summit (SAEYLS) 2024, which involves a river cleanup CSR initiative and an enriching environmental educational excursion," he added.