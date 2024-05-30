media release
28 MAY 2024
AFFIN GROUP PARTNERS WITH LANDASAN LUMAYAN SDN BHD
FOR INTERCEPTOR 002
KUALA LUMPUR - AFFIN Group ("AFFIN" or "the Group"), in collaboration with Landasan Lumayan Sdn. Bhd. ("LLSB"), a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) or MBI, officially signed a sponsorship for the operation of the Interceptor 002 today. The ceremony saw the unveiling of the Group's logo on the vessel as the first Bank partner to support the cleaning and rehabilitation of the last 56-kilometrestretch of Klang River through this high-techand environmentally friendly solution.
The Interceptor 002, developed by The Ocean Cleanup, is the first out of two high-tech river cleanup solutions currently deployed in Malaysia. The autonomous system incorporates smart processing and solar-powered mechanics and continuously collects plastic waste and other debris from the river using a conveyor belt. The Interceptor helps to improve the existing cleanup efficiency, making for quicker and more scalable cleanup. To date, more than 2 million kg of trash have been removed by Interceptor 002, and with AFFIN's support, we envisage that it will continue to play a critical role in the river cleanup efforts.
The collaboration between AFFIN and LLSB advances efforts to raise awareness and advocacy on river conservation, flood prevention, and the preservation of the surrounding ecosystem that will have a positive impact on the environment and local communities along the Klang River, managed by LLSB in its role as the Master Developer of the Selangor Maritime Gateway project.
President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Affin Bank Berhad, Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah
said, "AFFIN is delighted to be involved in this initiative with LLSB and The Ocean Cleanup to clean and rehabilitate the Klang River. Through this partnership, we will closely collaborate to exchange knowledge, data, and insights, to drive progress towards this shared objective. This is in line with our AFFIN Axelerate 2028 (AX28) plan pillar of Responsible Banking with Impact (ESG), reflecting our passion for leaving things in a better state than we found them."
"Additionally, we are proud to engage with 85 students from eleven local schools and two international schools in this initiative as part of the Sri Aman Environmental and English Youth Leadership Summit (SAEYLS) 2024, which involves a river cleanup CSR initiative and an enriching environmental educational excursion," he added.
En. Syaiful Azmen bin Nordin, Managing Director of Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd, echoing this sentiment, said, "LLSB is very pleased to welcome AFFIN as a new corporate partner in supporting our river rehabilitation and rejuvenation efforts. To achieve sustainable results that can improve community wellbeing in the longer term, such as enhancing cleanliness, enabling a robust biological ecosystem around the Klang River and elevating economic prospects, it is key to have successful collaborations between private and public stakeholders. We thank private corporations like AFFIN for their commitment to making a positive impact in the community and are honoured to be the conduit to empower this change via the Selangor Maritime Gateway project."
Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, stating: "The Ocean Cleanup is active all over the world. Local partnerships like this are very important to us. Firstly, for achieving our goal of cleaning the Klang River. Additionally, it helps raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. This partnership sets a great example of how businesses can join hands for a cleaner, greener future."
The Interceptor 002 is located at the river stretch behind Masjid Bandar Diraja Klang and is one of the initiatives under Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project to implement rejuvenation and development efforts for the last 56-kilometre stretch of Klang River. Through various award-winning recognitions, the SMG project has achieved significant improvements to the river and ecosystem, e.g.:
- 89,629 MT of solid waste removed from 2016 until February 2024 (that is equivalent to the weight of 480 Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets).
- 67% reduction of waste in 2023 where only 5,389 MT of waste removed from the Klang River as compared to 16,407 MT in 2016.
- Improvement on the Water Quality Index from Class V to Class III where 69% number of days in a year recorded water quality at Class 3 and above.
- River ecosystem restoration i.e. bring life back to the river which has seen the return of otters, crocodiles, migratory birds, nesting eagles, and various fish species.
And many more that are benefitting the surrounding community and are in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the Securities Commission's Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) Framework.
About AFFIN Group
Affin Bank Berhad operates as the financial holding entity of Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Affin Moneybrokers Sdn Bhd. Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Generali Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad are affiliated companies of Affin Bank Berhad.
AFFIN Group provides an array of financial products and services catering to individual, enterprise, commercial, and corporate clients. The focus market segments are categorised under essential business units such as Community Banking, Enterprise Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Investment Banking. For more information, please visit www.affingroup.com.
About Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd
Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB), was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1965 on 3rd May 2012. LLSB has been appointed by the Selangor State Government as the Master Developer to implement key activities in the Rejuvenation of Klang River which is now known as Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).
