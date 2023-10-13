media release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12 OCTOBER 2023

AFFIN PARTNERS WITH PROTON NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY (PRO-NET) TO DRIVE

SMART ELECTRIC VEHICLE ADOPTION

KUALA LUMPUR - Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFIN BANK" or "the Bank") today announced a strategic collaboration with Proton New Energy Technology Sdn. Bhd (PRO-NET)as the Exclusive Bank Partner. This groundbreaking partnership is set to provide AFFIN's valued customers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the experience of the smart #1 and, for the first time, to test drive the newly unveiled "BRABUS" variant.

AFFIN extends its heartiest congratulations to Proton New Energy Technology Sdn. Bhd (PRO-NET), a fully owned subsidiary of PROTON, which will spearhead the sales and distributorship of smart Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the brand's cutting-edge new energy vehicles.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Affin Bank Berhad, Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah

said, "This collaboration signifies a remarkable milestone for PROTON, and AFFIN is honoured to stand alongside PRO-NET as the Exclusive Bank Partner. Our collaboration reaffirms AFFIN's unwavering commitment to our ESG agenda, creating a positive impact for the future. We remain steadfast in supporting this agenda through our A25 Plan, with a strong emphasis on sustainability- linked loans and financing, among other pivotal ESG-related initiatives."

"Leveraging our expertise in auto financing, AFFIN aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to the masses, encouraging a widespread transition towards green, in line with the government's green mobility agenda and net-zero goals. We foresee that by providing tailored financing solutions will ease the transition to electric vehicles for our customers. Our goal is to simplify the process and enhance affordability, so that owning an electric vehicle becomes an achievable reality for everyone", he concluded.

Customers who are interested to know more information on Hire Purchase Financing, please contact your nearest AFFIN BANK/AFFIN ISLAMIC Branch or visit our website at www.affinalways.com/en/affin-bank-vehicle-loan.

-END-