media release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 7 MARCH 2023

AFFIN BANK AND AFFIN ISLAMIC OFFER NATURAL DISASTER

RELIEF PROGRAM (FAIR-NDRP) FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

KUALA LUMPUR - Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFIN BANK") and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad ("AFFIN ISLAMIC") (or collectively "the Bank") today announced that all its customers impacted by the recent flood situation due to the continuous rain particularly in the Southern Region can apply for a deferment of repayments/payments of six-monthsunder the existing Bank financial assistance program called AFFIN Natural Disaster Relief Program (or "AFFIN FAIR-NDRP").

AFFIN FAIR-NDRP is the Bank's financial relief program to assist existing customers affected by the flood through deferment of repayments/payments and encourage customers to enrol for the Rescheduling & Restructuring (R&R) program. The financial assistance is offered to customers from the various business segments, namely individuals, SMEs and Corporate customers.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer, YBhg. Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said, "The recent floods in Malaysia, especially throughout the Southern region have had devastating impacts on the areas and local communities. We sympathise with the thousands of Malaysians who have been displaced from their homes and experiencing hardships in various forms; Therefore, in an effort to lessen their financial strain, the Bank is here to assist by offering payment relief on a variety of loans and financing products through our AFFIN FAIR-NDRPprogram. The affected customers can submit their applications beginning today.