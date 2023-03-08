Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. AFFIN Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFFIN   MYL5185OO003

AFFIN BANK

(AFFIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-03-06
2.100 MYR   +0.48%
02:37aAffin Bank : And Affin Islamic Offer Natural Disaster Relief Program (FAIR-NDRP) For Flood Victims
PU
02/28Affin Bank Hikes Dividend Despite Profit Drop in Q4
MT
02/27AFFIN Bank Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affin Bank : And Affin Islamic Offer Natural Disaster Relief Program (FAIR-NDRP) For Flood Victims

03/08/2023 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

media release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 MARCH 2023

AFFIN BANK AND AFFIN ISLAMIC OFFER NATURAL DISASTER

RELIEF PROGRAM (FAIR-NDRP) FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

KUALA LUMPUR - Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFIN BANK") and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad ("AFFIN ISLAMIC") (or collectively "the Bank") today announced that all its customers impacted by the recent flood situation due to the continuous rain particularly in the Southern Region can apply for a deferment of repayments/payments of six-monthsunder the existing Bank financial assistance program called AFFIN Natural Disaster Relief Program (or "AFFIN FAIR-NDRP").

AFFIN FAIR-NDRP is the Bank's financial relief program to assist existing customers affected by the flood through deferment of repayments/payments and encourage customers to enrol for the Rescheduling & Restructuring (R&R) program. The financial assistance is offered to customers from the various business segments, namely individuals, SMEs and Corporate customers.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer, YBhg. Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said, "The recent floods in Malaysia, especially throughout the Southern region have had devastating impacts on the areas and local communities. We sympathise with the thousands of Malaysians who have been displaced from their homes and experiencing hardships in various forms; Therefore, in an effort to lessen their financial strain, the Bank is here to assist by offering payment relief on a variety of loans and financing products through our AFFIN FAIR-NDRPprogram. The affected customers can submit their applications beginning today.

Customers can come forward to the Bank to check their eligibilities for the AFFIN FAIR-NDRP, be it for their personal or business circumstances. Please contact our Contact Centre at 03-8230 2222, or visit any nearest AFFIN BANK or AFFIN ISLAMIC branch, or send an e-mail to yourvoice@affingroup.com. Further information on AFFIN FAIR-NDRP is available online at AffinAlways (www.AffinAlways.com).

-END-

About AFFIN Group

AFFIN Group provides a suite of financial products and services that is catered to both retail and corporate customers. The target business segments are categorized under key business units such as Community Banking, Enterprise Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Investment Banking and Securities.

Consisting of Affin Bank Berhad as the financial holding company of Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Affin Moneybrokers Sdn Bhd and AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad; with AXA AFFIN General Insurance Berhad is an associate company of Affin Bank Berhad. For more information, please visit https://www.affingroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Amirah Aliah Azlan

Sharifah Syahirah Syed Azlan

Assistant Manager, Strategic Communications

Assistant Manager, Strategic Communications

Contact Number: +60123688359

Contact Number: +60162641675

E-mail: amirahaliah@affingroup.com

E-mail: sharifahsyahirah.azlan@affingroup.com

Disclaimer

Affin Bank Berhad published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFFIN BANK
02:37aAffin Bank : And Affin Islamic Offer Natural Disaster Relief Program (FAIR-NDRP) For Flood..
PU
02/28Affin Bank Hikes Dividend Despite Profit Drop in Q4
MT
02/27AFFIN Bank Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/27AFFIN Bank Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Affin Bank : Group Records High Profit Before Tax At 120.2% In 2022
PU
02/10Affin Bank : Partners Malaysian Institute Of Integrity To Instill Integrity, Good Governan..
PU
02/02Affin Bank : Oppstar Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement With Affin Hwang Investment Bank B..
PU
01/25Affin Bank : Hwang Investment Bank Berhad Announced The Issuance of Its First Four Series ..
PU
2022Affin Bank, Generali Asia to Merge General Insurance Business in Malaysia
MT
2022Affin Bank : MdI And Berry Pay Launches The First E-linsolvensi Mobile Application
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 200 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2022 781 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,53x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 4 775 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart AFFIN BANK
Duration : Period :
AFFIN Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,10 MYR
Average target price 2,27 MYR
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Razly Abdullah bin Ali President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Joanne May Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Agil bin Mohammed Natt Chairman
Risham Akashah bin Kamaruzaman Chief Operating Officer
Adzamimah binti Adzmi Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIN BANK3.45%1 066
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%147 490
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.46%67 486
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%50 905
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.28%48 836
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-7.78%41 355