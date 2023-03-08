Affin Bank : And Affin Islamic Offer Natural Disaster Relief Program (FAIR-NDRP) For Flood Victims
03/08/2023 | 02:37am EST
7 MARCH 2023
AFFIN BANK AND AFFIN ISLAMIC OFFER NATURAL DISASTER
RELIEF PROGRAM (FAIR-NDRP) FOR FLOOD VICTIMS
KUALA LUMPUR - Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFIN BANK") and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad ("AFFIN ISLAMIC") (or collectively "the Bank") today announced that all its customers impacted by the recent flood situation due to the continuous rain particularly in the Southern Region can apply for a deferment of repayments/payments ofsix-monthsunder the existing Bank financial assistance program called AFFIN Natural Disaster Relief Program (or "AFFIN FAIR-NDRP").
AFFINFAIR-NDRP is the Bank's financial relief program to assist existing customers affected by the flood through deferment of repayments/payments and encourage customers to enrol for the Rescheduling & Restructuring (R&R) program. The financial assistance is offered to customers from the various business segments, namely individuals, SMEs and Corporate customers.
President & Group Chief Executive Officer, YBhg. Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said, "The recent floods in Malaysia, especially throughout the Southern region have had devastating impacts on the areas and local communities. We sympathise with the thousands of Malaysians who have been displaced from their homes and experiencing hardships in various forms; Therefore, in an effort to lessen their financial strain, the Bank is here to assist by offering payment relief on a variety of loans and financing products through our AFFIN FAIR-NDRPprogram. The affected customers can submit their applications beginning today.
Customers can come forward to the Bank to check their eligibilities for the AFFINFAIR-NDRP, be it for their personal or business circumstances. Please contact our Contact Centre at 03-8230 2222, or visit any nearest AFFIN BANK or AFFIN ISLAMIC branch, or send an e-mail to yourvoice@affingroup.com. Further information on AFFINFAIR-NDRP is available online at AffinAlways (www.AffinAlways.com).
About AFFIN Group
AFFIN Group provides a suite of financial products and services that is catered to both retail and corporate customers. The target business segments are categorized under key business units such as Community Banking, Enterprise Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Investment Banking and Securities.
Consisting of Affin Bank Berhad as the financial holding company of Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Affin Moneybrokers Sdn Bhd and AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad; with AXA AFFIN General Insurance Berhad is an associate company of Affin Bank Berhad. For more information, please visit https://www.affingroup.com