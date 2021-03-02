Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AFFIN Bank    AFFIN   MYL5185OO003

AFFIN BANK

(AFFIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affin Bank : Records 18.3% Higher Revenue For FY2020. However, PBT Was Lower At RM386.7 Million Due To The Covid19 Slowdown

03/02/2021 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

media release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26 FEBRUARY 2021

AFFIN BANK RECORDS 18.3% HIGHER REVENUE FOR FY2020. HOWEVER, PBT WAS LOWER AT RM386.7 MILLION DUE TO THE COVID19

SLOWDOWN

Overall Group Performance

AFFIN Bank Berhad (ABB) recorded a Net Income of RM2,264 million for the Financial Year ended 2020. This was an 18.3% increase in Net Income Year on Year on the back of higher Non-Interest Income, particularly from gains on financial instruments. The Group's Profit Before Tax (PBT) was RM386.7 million for the financial year ended 2020, a decrease of 42.9% as compared to RM677.0 million in the previous financial year. This was mainly attributed to higher allowances for credit losses, particularly COVID19 related pre-emptive provisioning, higher operating expenses and a one-off modification loss relating to COVID19 relief measures of approximately RM80 million.

Our Metamorphosis Plan AIM22, launched in 2020, has shown positive results evident by higher revenue by 18.3%, CASA growth of 14% and the cost to income ratio improved from 63% in 2019 to 57% this year with increasing number of new to bank customer acquisitions. The Bank also plans to launch several digital initiatives in the first half of 2021 to support the increasing demand of digital products.

ABB's President & Group Chief Executive Officer, YBhg Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah bin Wan Ali said, "2020 has been a tough year for the Bank in terms of the financial impact and provisioning that we had to endure because of asset quality issues arising from the COVID19 economic slowdown.

However, we have intensified our efforts to help our customers during this difficult period through the moratorium and different financial relief packages with the Government's support. We are optimistic that the government's rollout of the vaccine programme will accelerate Malaysia's economic recovery in the coming months"

The Bank will continue to support its customers who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic by providing financial relief facilities under BNM schemes, the Bank's Financial Assistance and

Instalment Relief (FAIR), Expanded Targeted Repayment Assistance (XTRA) and others. As at to-date, the Bank has helped more than 33,000 customers under the various financial assistance programmes. The Bank is also promoting the financial relief facilities extensively through various communication channels.

The Bank has declared a dividend of 3.5 sen per share in respect of the financial year ended 31

December 2020.

1

Summary of Group results for Financial Year ended 31 December 2020

Financial Year Ended

Variance

31/12/2020

RM '000

31/12/2019

RM'000

RM'000

%

Net Interest Income

772,143

743,117

29,026

3.9

Income from Islamic Banking business

481,228

410,683

70,545

17.2

Other operating income

1,089,975

760,616

329,359

43.3

Net Income

2,264,899

1,914,416

350,483

18.3

Other operating expenses

(1,350,985)

(1,206,599)

(144,386)

(12.0)

Operating profit before allowances

913,914

707,817

206,097

29.1

Allowances for credit impairment losses and other assets

(561,598)

(55,476)

506,122

>100

Operating Profit

352,316

652,341

(300,025)

(46.0)

Profit before Zakat and Tax

394,180

682,501

(288,321)

(42.2)

Profit before Tax

386,711

676,971

(290,260)

(42.9)

Net Profit

272,848

516,091

(243,243)

(47.1)

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank

230,322

487,766

(257,444)

(52.8)

Earnings per share (EPS) - Sen

11.43

24.59

(13.16)

(53.5)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by RM29.0 million or 3.9% in FY2020 driven by improved net interest margin (NIM) from falling cost of funds following an increase in CASA composition and the repricing of deposits post OPR cuts.

Income from Islamic Banking Business

The Group recorded an increase in Islamic Banking Income of RM70.5 million or 17.2% in FY2020 as compared to FY2019 mainly due to higher net gain on financial instruments.

Other Operating Income

The Group posted a higher other operating income of RM1,090.0 million, an increase of RM329.4 million or 43.3% year on year amid the extremely challenging environment due to the COVID19 pandemic. The net gains on financial instruments was higher by RM217.5 million whilst both fee-based income and other income increased by RM108.3 million and RM3.5 million respectively.

Net Income

The Group recorded a higher net income of RM2,264.9 million in FY2020 as compared to RM1,914.4 million in FY2019, an increase of RM350.5 million or 18.3% mainly contributed by higher Operating Income, Islamic Banking Income and Net Interest Income.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses recorded an increase of RM144.4 million or 12.0% to RM1,351.0 million as compared to RM1,206.6 million in FY2019. This is in line with the increase in revenue, resulting in the cost to income ratio improving to 57.65% from 63.03% in FY2019.

Loan and Deposits Growth

For the FY2020, the Group's total loans, advances and financing increased by 0.7% to RM46.3 billion from RM46.0 million. However, the Group's customer deposits decreased by 2.4% from RM51.1 billion to RM49.9 billion in FY2020. The loan-to-fund ratio was stable at 83.1% as at 31 December 2020 as compared to 84.0% as at 31 December 2019. Meanwhile the Loan to Fund and Equity ratio was as at 72.0% [31 December 2019 : 72.8%].

Asset Quality

As at 31 December 2020, the Gross Impaired Loan (GIL) ratio for the Group increased by 52bps to 3.52% compared to 3.00% as at 31 December 2019. The Net Impaired Loan (NIL) ratio for the Group also increased by 29bps to 2.57% compared to 2.28% as at 31 December 2019.

Liquidity Position

As at 31 December 2020, the Group's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) optimised to 154.9% from 171.7% as at 31 December 2019 while the Group's Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) also optimised to 111.2% from 115.6%, thus meeting BNM's guidelines on liquidity requirements.

Capital Adequacy Ratios

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1), Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of all the banking entities in the Group as at 31 December 2020 remained sturdy and well above the regulatory requirements, a testament to the Group's financial strength. The capital ratios of AFFIN Bank Group as at 31 December 2020 are as follows:-

CET 1

14.52%

Tier 1

16.29%

Total Capital

22.24%

Earnings Per Share and Net Assets Per Share

Earnings per share (EPS) for FY2020 was 11.43 sen (FY2019 : 24.59 sen). Net assets per share was RM4.60 as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: RM4.70) while the Group's shareholders equity stood at RM9.6 billion (31 December 2019: RM9.3 billion).

- END-

For media enquiries, kindly contact the Corporate Communications Department at head.corpcomm@affinbank.com.my or call 03-2055 9034.

About Affin Bank Berhad

Affin Bank Berhad (AFFINBANK) is the financial holding company of Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Affin Moneybrokers Sdn Bhd and AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad, whereas AXA AFFIN General Insurance Berhad is an associate company of AFFINBANK.

AFFINBANK provides a suite of financial products and services that is catered to both retail and corporate customers. The target business segments are categorised under key business units such as Community Banking, Enterprise Banking, Corporate Banking and Treasury.

Our tagline of "Always about you" signifies that we strive to always connect and engage with our customers, to understand their changing needs and aspirations better. It represents our passion and commitment to the community we operate in, enabling us to quickly respond to changes and provide a personalised experience.

AFFIN Bank Group also provides Islamic banking products and services via its Islamic banking subsidiary Affin Islamic Bank Berhad (AFFIN ISLAMIC). AFFIN ISLAMIC commenced operations on 1st April 2006 as a full-fledged Islamic bank and offers a complete range of Islamic Banking products and services for individuals and corporates which are in compliance with Shariah principles and laws.

As at 31 December 2020, AFFINBANK and AFFIN ISLAMIC have a network of 110 branches in Malaysia. For more information, log on to www.affinbank.com.my or www.affinislamic.com.my,or visit any of AFFINBANK or AFFIN ISLAMIC branches nationwide.

Disclaimer

Affin Bank Berhad published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFFIN BANK
04:21aAFFIN BANK  : Records 18.3% Higher Revenue For FY2020. However, PBT Was Lower At..
PU
2020MR DIY opens books for Malaysia's largest IPO in three years
RE
2020MR DIY opens books for Malaysia's largest IPO in three years
RE
2020AFFIN BANK  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
2020Malaysia's Serba Dinamik to raise as much as $133 million for gearing, workin..
RE
2019Freed of 1MDB taint, Malaysia's tallest tower opens its doors
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 306 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2020 375 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 3 406 M 839 M 840 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 463
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart AFFIN BANK
Duration : Period :
AFFIN Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,60 MYR
Last Close Price 1,69 MYR
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Razly Abdullah bin Ali President & Chief Executive Officer
Joanne May Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Agil bin Mohammed Natt Chairman
Encik Risham Akashah Bin Kamaruzaman Chief Operating Officer
Adzamimah Binti Adzmi Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFIN BANK-8.15%839
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.41%171 560
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.25%77 545
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.91%64 377
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.06%60 847
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED17.14%58 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ