AFFIN Bank Berhad : Launches AFFIN INVIKTATM, Its First Affluent Segment For High Net Worth Customers

8 MARCH 2021

AFFIN BANK LAUNCHES AFFIN INVIKTATM, ITS FIRST AFFLUENT

SEGMENT FOR HIGH NET WORTH CUSTOMERS

KUALA LUMPUR - In line with its metamorphosis journey, Affin Bank Berhad ("AFFIN BANK" or "the Bank") today introduced AFFIN INVIKTATM, the Bank's first affluent segment for its high net worth customers in Malaysia. It also officially commenced business operations at its first AFFIN INVIKTATM premier banking centre in Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

Customers are invited to the exclusivity of AFFIN INVIKTATM, by fulfilling one of the eligibility criteria of having a minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) with the Bank of RM200,000.

With the aim to provide the best elevated personalised banking services for customers who seek the exceptional, AFFIN INVIKTATM offers a host of exclusive privileges and benefits:

• Dedicated Relationship Manager to manage your financial portfolio and provide financial planning advisory service

• Private access to our AFFIN INVIKTATM centres nationwide for your banking convenience and personalised banking experience

• Customised financial solutions for wealth accumulation and growth with exclusive offering and preferential pricing through an array of our banking products such as Investments, Bancassurance and Safe Deposit Box services

• Exclusive interest rates through our hybrid AFFIN INVIKTATM Account/Account-i with interest / profit rate as high as 2.20% per annum*

• Obtain the Visa Infinite prestige through AFFIN INVIKTATM Credit Card complemented with unique membership benefits including unlimited complimentary green fees at participating golf courses and unlimited complimentary access to Plaza Premium Lounges in Malaysia and abroad.

• Priority application of banking products with faster processing time and dedicated Priority Lane Service at all branches nationwide.

• Receive invitation to private business and leisure events for an unforgettable experience

• Access to up-to-date market insights and stay informed of the market trends

"AFFIN INVIKTATM is designed to elevate the uniqueness of Premier Banking experience, convenience, privileges and rewards for our high net worth customers to enjoy to the fullest. The Bank first introduced AFFIN INVIKTATM to eligible existing customers since last January and we are optimistic to onboard 20,000 customers. This signifies that the Bank is making a positive progress to become a preferred bank in the affluent segment in Malaysia, and on the right track to transform ourselves into a modern progressive bank", said YBhg. Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Affin Bank Berhad.

"We are continuously working to enhance our offerings to meet the needs of this segment, for investments, children's education and retirement. To meet these needs, we are aggressively hiring dedicated Relationship Managers who understand customers financial goals and create a wealth strategy that is unique to each customer," he added.

Customers who are interested to receive an invitation as our AFFIN INVIKTATM member may do so by visiting any of our Bank's branches nationwide or share with us your details through AFFIN INVIKTATM website at www.affininvikta.com

*Rate is correct at the time of publication and subjected to changes according to various market factors and/or changes in rates by regulators.