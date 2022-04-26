Log in
    AFBI   US00832E1038

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(AFBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 11:23:04 am EDT
14.84 USD   -0.47%
Affinity Bancshares : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Announces First Quarter 2022

Financial Results

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:"AFBI") (the "Company"), the holding company for Affinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended,

Performance Ratios:

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Return on average assets

0.97%

0.66%

0.91%

1.18%

1.11%

Return on average equity

5.97%

4.36%

6.00%

7.95%

8.03%

Net interest margin

4.53%

3.64%

3.78%

4.10%

4.65%

Efficiency ratio

69.00%

74.29%

65.87%

58.30%

64.96%

Results of Operations

Net income was $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as a result of a decrease in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan related interest and fee income as we have been receiving forgiveness payments for these loans partially offset by a decrease in interest expense mostly related to the recognition of remaining discounts upon the payoff of acquired FHLB advances.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income decreased $590,000, and was $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $33.2 million, and was $684.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $717.8 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of the decrease in PPP loans as forgiveness payments were received. Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased to 4.53% from 4.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the decrease in PPP loans as forgiveness payments were received and partially offset by the decrease in interest expense from recognition of remaining discounts upon the payoff of acquired FHLB advances. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to (0.44)% from 0.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as a result of paying off Federal Home Loan Bank advances and recognizing $1.0 million in accretion from marks on acquired advances. The total cost of deposits was 0.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to decreasing deposit rates related to the decrease in market rates.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the provision for loan loss expense was $250,000 compared to $450,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. We increased our provision expense in 2021 due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the economy began to improve in 2021 and continued to improve in 2022, less provision expense was required. Net loan charge offs were $3,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in net recoveries for 2021 was primarily driven by a $1.0 million recovery on a previously charged off commercial real estate loan.

Non-interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income decreased $134,000 to $595,000 compared to $729,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This was a result of the decrease in other non-interest income as income was received in 2021 for a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim and no such benefit claim was received in 2022.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased $134,000, and was $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decrease in occupancy expense due to facilities consolidation partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to the Company's strategic initiative to attract and retain talent.

Income Tax Expense

We recorded income tax expense of $547,000 for three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $596,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The higher tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was primarily due to higher pretax income.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased by $27.9 million to $760.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $788.1 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $41.9 million due to paying off Federal Home Loan Bank advances and partially offset by an increase in net loans. Cash and equivalents decreased $41.9 million, to $69.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $111.8 million at December 31, 2021, as excess liquidity was utilized to payoff Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Total investment securities available for sale decreased by $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021, as our unrealized loss on the investment portfolio increased. Total net loans increased $17.1 million to $592.9 million at March 31, 2022 from $575.8 million at December 31, 2021, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $7.1 million and $17.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Deposits increased by $13.2 million to $628.0 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $614.8 million at December 31, 2021, which reflected an increase in interest-bearing, market rate, and non-interest-bearing deposits of $17.7 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2022 was 94.4%, as compared to 93.7% at December 31, 2021. Stockholders' equity decreased to $116.4 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $121.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the decrease in additional paid in capital from the repurchase of 253,779 shares of AFBI stock totaling $3.9 million with an average price per share of $15.53 as well as an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to our investment portfolio.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans decreased to $6.3 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $7.0 million at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 138.9% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 122.1% at December 31, 2021. The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.46% of total loans for both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

About Affinity Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.

Average Balance Sheets

The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average annualized yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. No tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made, as the effects would be immaterial. All average balances are monthly average balances. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans excluding PPP loans

$

574,393

$

6,792

4.73

%

$

490,660

$

6,204

5.06

%

PPP loans

12,369

204

6.59

%

123,457

2,890

9.36

%

Securities

48,648

260

2.14

%

23,751

94

1.59

%

Interest-earning deposits

48,231

17

0.14

%

77,950

42

0.22

%

Other investments

1,000

6

2.33

%

1,990

18

3.56

%

Total interest-earning assets

684,641

7,279

4.25

%

717,808

9,248

5.15

%

Non-interest-earning assets

62,343

62,054

Total assets

$

746,984

$

779,862

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Savings accounts

$

86,195

83

0.38

%

$

94,167

107

0.45

%

Interest-bearing checking accounts

96,273

42

0.17

%

96,513

52

0.22

%

Market rate checking accounts

144,455

88

0.25

%

124,209

133

0.43

%

Certificates of deposit

94,465

290

1.23

%

129,913

506

1.56

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

421,388

503

0.48

%

444,802

798

0.72

%

FHLB advances (4)

8,821

(975

)

(44.20

)%

29,549

95

1.29

%

PPPLF borrowings

-

-

-

4,150

4

0.35

%

Other borrowings

-

-

-

1,555

10

2.69

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

430,209

(472

)

(0.44

)%

480,056

907

0.76

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

195,024

192,150

Total liabilities

625,233

672,206

Total stockholders' equity

121,751

107,656

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

746,984

$

779,862

Net interest income

$

7,751

$

8,341

Net interest rate spread (1)

4.69

%

4.39

%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

254,432

$

237,752

Net interest margin (3)

4.53

%

4.65

%

Average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities

159.14

%

149.53

%

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Interest and yield/rate for FHLB advances is negative as a result of paying off FHLB advances and recognizing $1.0 million in accretion from the marks on acquired advances.

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

(audited)

(In thousands)

Assets

Cash and due from banks, including reserve requirement of $0 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

$

14,302

$

16,239

Interest-earning deposits in other depository institutions

55,596

95,537

Cash and cash equivalents

69,898

111,776

Investment securities available-for-sale

45,911

48,557

Other investments

1,022

2,476

Loans, net

592,887

575,825

Other real estate owned

3,538

3,538

Premises and equipment, net

3,955

3,783

Bank owned life insurance

15,462

15,377

Intangible assets

18,701

18,749

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

8,834

8,007

Total assets

$

760,208

$

788,088

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Savings accounts

$

86,717

$

86,745

Interest-bearing checking

95,555

91,387

Market rate checking

151,443

145,969

Non-interest-bearing checking

202,042

193,940

Certificates of deposit

92,288

96,758

Total deposits

628,045

614,799

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

48,988

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,805

3,333

Total liabilities

643,850

667,120

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized;
6,618,685 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 6,872,634

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021)

66

69

Preferred stock (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

-

-

Additional paid in capital

64,241

68,038

Unearned ESOP shares

(4,952

)

(5,004

)

Retained earnings

60,014

58,223

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,011

)

(358

)

Total stockholders' equity

116,358

120,968

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

760,208

$

788,088

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(In thousands)

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

6,996

$

9,094

Investment securities, including dividends

266

112

Interest-earning deposits

17

42

Total interest income

7,279

9,248

Interest expense:

Deposits

503

798

Borrowings

(975

)

109

Total interest expense

(472

)

907

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

7,751

8,341

Provision for loan losses

250

450

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,501

7,891

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

392

334

Other

203

395

Total noninterest income

595

729

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,942

2,383

Deferred compensation

66

64

Occupancy

582

1,052

Advertising

80

80

Data processing

494

481

Other real estate owned

-

12

Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned

-

(1

)

Legal and accounting

182

177

Organizational dues and subscriptions

131

71

Director compensation

51

50

Federal deposit insurance premiums

60

73

Writedown of premises and equipment

-

873

FHLB prepayment penalties

647

-

Other

523

577

Total noninterest expenses

5,758

5,892

Income before income taxes

2,338

2,728

Income tax expense

547

596

Net income

$

1,791

$

2,132

Basic earnings per share

$

0.26

$

0.31

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.26

$

0.31

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income less interest and fees income on PPP

loans plus expenses related to the write-off of a branch building and lease provides a better comparison of the amount of the Company's earnings. Management also believes that reported loans less PPP loans, deferred loan fees and other loan adjustments (consisting of loans in process), provides a better comparison of the amount of the Company's loan portfolio. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Total Loans

$ 601,693

$ 584,384

$ 571,170

$ 590,011

$ 626,096

Plus:

Fair Value Marks

1,239

1,350

1,422

1,529

1,607

Deferred Loan fees

958

958

1,077

1,666

2,466

Less:

Payroll Protection

Program Loans

7,146

18,124

32,204

73,020

126,054

Indirect Auto

Dealer Reserve

2,058

1,846

1,724

1,495

1,302

Other Loan

Adjustments

69

224

102

447

0

Gross Loans

$ 594,617

$ 566,498

$ 539,639

$ 518,244

$ 502,813

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Net Income

$ 1,791

$ 1,318

$ 1,805

$ 2,318

$ 2,132

Less:

PPP Interest Income

30

59

121

269

312

PPP Fee Income

174

271

741

1,419

2,578

Plus:

Branch Building and

Lease Write-Off

1,186

Tax Effect

47

84

208

403

372

Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 1,634

$ 1,072

$ 1,151

$ 1,033

$ 800

Disclaimer

Affinity Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
