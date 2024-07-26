Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:“AFBI”) (the “Company”), the holding company for Affinity Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

At or for the three months ended, Performance Ratios: June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (in thousands) $ 1,031 $ 1,335 $ 1,514 $ 1,623 $ 1,590 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 0.20 0.23 0.25 0.24 Common book value per share 19.49 19.21 18.94 18.50 18.34 Tangible book value per share (1) 16.64 16.36 16.08 15.63 15.47 Total assets (in thousands) 872,558 869,547 843,258 855,431 876,905 Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.71 % Return on average equity 3.33 % 4.38 % 5.03 % 5.42 % 5.37 % Equity to assets 14.33 % 14.18 % 14.41 % 13.85 % 13.45 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 12.50 % 12.33 % 12.50 % 11.95 % 11.59 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.38 % 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio 78.74 % 75.96 % 74.30 % 71.78 % 71.68 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.

Net Income

Net income was $1.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of an increase in other noninterest expense partially offset by a net increase in interest income.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in interest income on loans and investment securities, partially offset by a rise in deposit and borrowing costs and a decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits.

Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased to 3.71% from 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increases in the margin relate to increases in our yield on earning assets exceeding our increases in our deposits and borrowing costs.

Provision for credit losses, which is related to provision on unfunded commitments was $213,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to zero provision for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $28,000 to $706,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023, due to increases in professional fees related to our recently announced merger with Atlanta Postal Credit Union and increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Net interest income was $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $13.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in interest income on loans and investment securities, partially offset by a rise in deposit and borrowing costs and a decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits.

Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased to 3.55% from 3.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the margin relates to increases in our yield on earning assets exceeding our increases in our deposits and borrowing costs.

Noninterest income increased $60,000 to $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense increased $1.8 million to $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023, due to increases in professional fees related to our recently announced merger with Atlanta Postal Credit Union and increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $29.3 million to $872.6 million at June 30, 2024 from $843.3 million at December 31, 2023, as we experienced loan growth.

Total gross loans increased $32.7 million to $692.6 million at June 30, 2024 from $659.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to steady loan demand in construction and commercial non-owner occupied properties.

Non-owner occupied office loans totaled $29.4 million at June 30, 2024; the average LTV on these loans is 46.0%, including $15.0 million medical/dental tenants and $14.4 million to other various tenants.

Investment securities held-to-maturity unrealized losses were $294,000, net of tax. Investment securities available-for-sale unrealized losses were $6.0 million, net of tax.

Cash and cash equivalents remained stable at $50.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $50.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits increased by $15.3 million to $689.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $674.4 million at December 31, 2023, with an $18.4 million increase in demand deposits partially offset by $2.5 million decrease in certificates of deposits.

Uninsured deposits were approximately $106.3 million at June 30, 2024 and represented 15.4% of total deposits.

Borrowings increased by $11.8 million to $51.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $40.0 million at December 31, 2023 as we continue to evaluate borrowing needs related to enhancing bank liquidity.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans decreased to $3.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $7.4 million at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 282.0% at June 30, 2024, as compared to 120.1% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans decreased to 1.22% at June 30, 2024 from 1.35% at December 31, 2023.

Net loan charge-offs were $460,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $72,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Affinity Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describe the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “target” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, interest rates and inflation; changes in asset quality; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; changes in laws or regulations; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in technology; failures or breaches of our IT security systems; our ability to introduce new products and services and capitalize on growth opportunities; changes in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; our ability to successfully integrate acquired operations or assets; changes in accounting policies and practices; our ability to retain key employees; and the effects of natural disasters and geopolitical events, including terrorism, conflict and acts of war. These risks and other uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Average Balance Sheets

The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average annualized yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. No tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made, as the effects would be immaterial. All average balances are monthly average balances. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 673,282 $ 19,978 5.97 % $ 658,887 $ 17,018 5.21 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 34,225 1,056 6.20 % 33,518 1,025 6.17 % Investment securities available-for-sale 47,875 942 3.96 % 49,806 838 3.39 % Interest-earning deposits and federal funds 50,527 1,296 5.16 % 69,568 1,638 4.75 % Other investments 5,467 171 6.29 % 2,403 72 6.07 % Total interest-earning assets 811,376 23,443 5.81 % 814,182 20,591 5.10 % Non-interest-earning assets 51,633 51,524 Total assets $ 863,009 $ 865,706 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 88,584 $ 217 0.49 % $ 93,596 $ 100 0.22 % Money market accounts 143,243 2,258 3.17 % 138,394 1,486 2.17 % Savings accounts 74,093 1,054 2.86 % 92,003 1,110 2.43 % Certificates of deposit 219,315 4,571 4.19 % 195,260 3,403 3.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 525,235 8,100 3.10 % 519,253 6,099 2.37 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 58,145 1,025 3.55 % 41,078 901 4.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 583,380 9,125 3.15 % 560,331 7,000 2.52 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 156,177 186,874 Total liabilities 739,557 747,205 Total stockholders' equity 123,452 118,501 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 863,009 $ 865,706 Net interest rate spread 2.66 % 2.58 % Net interest income $ 14,318 $ 13,591 Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.37 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 681,903 $ 10,479 6.18 % $ 665,921 $ 8,727 5.26 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 34,237 529 6.21 % 34,131 521 6.13 % Investment securities available-for-sale 47,581 479 4.05 % 50,758 428 3.38 % Interest-earning deposits and federal funds 50,973 648 5.11 % 93,116 1,150 4.95 % Other investments 5,487 87 6.38 % 2,167 37 6.90 % Total interest-earning assets 820,181 12,222 5.99 % 846,093 10,863 5.15 % Non-interest-earning assets 51,122 52,023 Total assets $ 871,303 $ 898,116 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 89,110 $ 115 0.52 % $ 95,317 $ 56 0.23 % Money market accounts 145,886 1,173 3.23 % 137,306 825 2.41 % Savings accounts 73,775 526 2.87 % 88,152 558 2.54 % Certificates of deposit 218,824 2,285 4.20 % 240,954 2,346 3.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 527,595 4,099 3.12 % 561,729 3,785 2.70 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 63,674 555 3.51 % 35,495 385 4.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 591,269 4,654 3.17 % 597,224 4,170 2.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 155,659 182,140 Total liabilities 746,928 779,364 Total stockholders' equity 124,375 118,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 871,303 $ 898,116 Net interest rate spread 2.82 % 2.35 % Net interest income $ 7,568 $ 6,693 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.17 %

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,158 $ 6,030 Interest-earning deposits in other depository institutions 44,239 43,995 Cash and cash equivalents 50,397 50,025 Investment securities available-for-sale 47,266 48,561 Investment securities held-to-maturity (estimated fair value of $33,901, net of allowance for credit losses of $45 at June 30, 2024 and estimated fair value of $33,835, net of allowance for credit losses of $45 at December 31, 2023) 34,248 34,206 Other investments 5,491 5,434 Loans 692,591 659,876 Allowance for credit loss on loans (8,461 ) (8,921 ) Net loans 684,130 650,955 Other real estate owned — 2,850 Premises and equipment, net 3,569 3,797 Bank owned life insurance 16,283 16,086 Intangible assets 18,271 18,366 Other assets 12,903 12,978 Total assets $ 872,558 $ 843,258 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking $ 161,156 $ 154,689 Interest-bearing checking 88,742 85,362 Money market accounts 147,250 138,673 Savings accounts 74,077 74,768 Certificates of deposit 218,487 220,951 Total deposits 689,712 674,443 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 51,837 40,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,944 7,299 Total liabilities 747,493 721,742 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,416,628 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 64 64 Preferred stock (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding) — — Additional paid in capital 61,773 61,026 Unearned ESOP shares (4,482 ) (4,587 ) Retained earnings 73,711 71,345 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,001 ) (6,332 ) Total stockholders' equity 125,065 121,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 872,558 $ 843,258

AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 10,479 $ 8,727 $ 19,978 $ 17,018 Investment securities 1,095 986 2,169 1,935 Interest-earning deposits 648 1,150 1,296 1,638 Total interest income 12,222 10,863 23,443 20,591 Interest expense: Deposits 4,099 3,785 8,100 6,099 FHLB advances and other borrowings 555 385 1,025 901 Total interest expense 4,654 4,170 9,125 7,000 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 7,568 6,693 14,318 13,591 Provision for credit losses 213 — 213 7 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,355 6,693 14,105 13,584 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 391 405 786 796 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned 135 — 135 — Other 180 273 369 434 Total noninterest income 706 678 1,290 1,230 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,417 3,036 6,596 6,040 Occupancy 615 638 1,233 1,282 Data processing 508 487 1,019 980 Professional fees 1,118 177 1,381 315 Other 1,061 946 2,061 1,861 Total noninterest expenses 6,719 5,284 12,290 10,478 Income before income taxes 1,342 2,087 3,105 4,336 Income tax expense 311 497 739 1,024 Net income $ 1,031 $ 1,590 $ 2,366 $ 3,312 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 6,416,628 6,486,260 6,416,628 6,542,653 Diluted 6,544,450 6,546,382 6,534,751 6,616,294 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.50

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company believes the following information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables below for details on the earnings impact of these items.

For the Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Reconciliation June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book Value per common share (GAAP) $ 19.49 $ 19.21 $ 18.94 $ 18.50 $ 18.34 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.85 ) (2.85 ) (2.86 ) (2.87 ) (2.87 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.64 $ 16.36 $ 16.08 $ 15.63 $ 15.47 Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to assets (GAAP) 14.33 % 14.18 % 14.41 % 13.85 % 13.45 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.83 )% (1.85 )% (1.91 )% (1.90 )% (1.86 )% Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 12.50 % 12.33 % 12.50 % 11.95 % 11.59 % (1) Tangible assets is total assets less intangible assets. Tangible equity is total equity less intangible assets.

