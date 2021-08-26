Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Affinity Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AFF   CA00827Y1060

AFFINITY METALS CORP.

(AFF)
Affinity Metals : Announces Extension of Warrant Exercise Term

08/26/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia-(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (the 'Company') announces that it intends to extend the exercise term of certain outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of the Company, 1,500,000 of which are held by directors and officers of the Company. These warrants were originally issued September 17, 2019 and are exercisable at a price of $0.15/share until September 17, 2021. The Company proposes to extend their term by one year such that the warrants will be exercisable until September 17, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.15/share. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged.

The proposed amendment to the term of the warrants is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards
CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Travis Steinke, Corporate Development Manager, can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is also available at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

Affinity Metals Corp. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,75 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2020 0,50 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,58 M 5,21 M 5,19 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Kelvin Burton Director
