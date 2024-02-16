Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company") announces that that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,690,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.05 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring June 17, 2024, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company presently holds the Regal Property near Revelstoke, British Columbia and the Windfall North Property located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

