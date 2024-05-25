Affinity Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Affinity Metals Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.176368 million compared to CAD 0.110882 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.002 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.002 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.394454 million compared to CAD 0.331509 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.006 compared to CAD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.006 compared to CAD 0.006 a year ago.