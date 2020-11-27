Log in
AFFINITY METALS CORP.

(AFF)
Affinity Metals Provides Update and Information on Annual General Meeting

11/27/2020
Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - Affinity Metals Inc. (TSXV: AFF) (the "Company" or "Affinity") announces that with respect to its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company is encouraging Shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

In order to comply with the Orders of the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer currently in effect related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in response to the additional directives of the Provincial and Federal governments and health authorities, the Meeting will not be open to the public. Access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and registered Shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. There will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting in order to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements. It will also be mandatory for all persons in attendance at the Meeting to wear a face mask/covering.

In order to minimize group sizes and respect social distancing regulations, all Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy which can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by phone as further described in the Company's management information circular dated October 29, 2020, by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on December 1, 2020.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and the requirement to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic risks, there will be no management presentation at the Meeting, nor will there be a question and answer session with management.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Meeting if deemed appropriate.

The Company thanks its valued Shareholders and apologizes for any inconvenience caused as a result of the precautionary safety measures taken in respect of the Meeting.

About Affinity

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity recently completed a drill program on the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia and is now awaiting assay results from that work.

The Company recently acquired the Carscallen Extension property located immediately adjacent to the Melkior-Kirkland Lake Carscallen project in Ontario. A drill program recently commenced and is now well underway.

The Company also recently acquired the Windfall North property, located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

Affinity also holds four additional properties located in Ontario and one additional property located in British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards
CEO and Director
Affinity Metals Corp.

The Company can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com.

Information relating to the Company is available at: www.affinity-metals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69101


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,75 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2020 0,50 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 8,81 M 8,83 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren R. Blaney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Dennis G. Edwards Independent Director
Kelvin Burton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINITY METALS CORP.108.33%9
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION41.20%46 369
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.45%45 227
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.79.42%34 201
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.7.78%14 098
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.71%10 433
